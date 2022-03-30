Bengaluru: Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN on Wednesday launched a new portable speaker with innovative features — JBL Flip 6 — in India. Priced at Rs 14,999, the JBL Flip 6 will be available in ocean blue, midnight black and squad colours on offline and online stores.Also Read - YouTube Testing Time-Specific Emoji Reactions

"JBL Flip 6 offers a bold new logo design, more powerful than its predecessors and comes armed with the latest in cutting edge JBL sound technology," Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said in a statement "We are excited to present Flip 6; the newest JBL Flip portable with the greatest features of the previous JBL Flip 5, such as PartyBoost, and the revolutionary racetrack driver, the Flip 6 adds a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators to deliver your kind of music with even greater depth and power," Kher added.

JBL Flip 6 features an all-new audio configuration with dual passive radiators, powerful racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter. From bass to mids to highs, it is said to deliver music with every detail, the company said. JBL Flip 6 comes in a recyclable paper-based box, with a 90 per cent recyclable plastic hangtag, and the exterior of the box is printed with soy ink.