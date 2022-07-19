Bengaluru: Expanding its product lineup, audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN on Tuesday launched its LIVE Pro 2 headphones for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 13,999, the JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones are now available in black and blue colours.Also Read - JBL Flip 6 launched in India: Check Price, Specifications Here

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest true wireless headphones in the Indian market," Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

"With the launch of this headphone in the personal mobility space, we aim to elevate the audio experience for on-the-go listeners to a whole new extraordinary level," Kher added. The new headphones feature JBL's Signature Sound, 40hrs battery life and 6 microphones for perfect voice call quality. It has a 'stick' design with 11mm dynamic drivers.

The company claimed that its true adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient enables users to stay aware of surroundings or enjoy conversations without having to remove the earbuds. The hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow easy access to preferred voice assistants. Its IPX5 waterproof and splashproof rating makes long runs in the elements worry-free, while the embedded six microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver superior call quality.

With up to 40 hours of playback time, listeners can enjoy long stints at the gym, in the great outdoors, or settling in for their favourite podcast.