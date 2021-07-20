New Delhi: Jeff Bezos is all set to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesday, along with three others, aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The Karman line, 100 km above the ground, is the internationally recognised boundary of space. The company will launch its first astronaut flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas. The liftoff is set for 9 a.m. EDT (6.30 p.m. IST). Jeff Bezos’ dream-come-true trip follows 15 successful test flights to space by New Shepard rockets since 2015, all of them uncrewed. The launch also marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.Also Read - Explained: What is Karman Line?

LIVE UPDATES:

Safety is and will always be our top priority. Hear from Gary Lai and Laura Stiles about our approach to safety and reliability. Watch the #NSFirstHumanFlight launch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr pic.twitter.com/xiHJpOyQ2p — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021

6.56 PM: “Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to New Shepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day,” Blue Origin.

6.50 PM: Mission Control has confirmed separation of the capsule from the booster. Jeff, Mark, Wally and Oliver are now unbuckling their harnesses and experiencing weightlessness.

6.49 PM: New Shepard has reached Max-Q. The astronauts are experiencing a real rocket ride to space today.

6.47 PM: New Shepard launches into space

6.45 PM: Interesting Facts:

The five-storey-tall New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space Alan Shepard, is designed to launch a crew capsule with seats for six roughly 340,000 feet into the sky toward the edge of space.

Besides Bezos and his brother Mark, in the 11-minute trip will take the oldest person ever to go to space, 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk, and the youngest, an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, to an altitude of 100 km

“Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in New Shepard’s history,” Blue Origin said in a tweet.

Blue Origin recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry humans on the New Shepard rocket into space. “The vehicle is ready to fly,” said Chris Yeager, Blue Origin’s chief engineer for New Shepard, at a pre-launch event on Sunday. There are no technical issues with the spacecraft, he added.

After reaching the Karman line, the capsule will detach from the booster, allowing those inside to view the curvature of the earth and experience weightlessness. The booster and capsule will then land separately, with the capsule landing in the west Texas desert with the help of parachutes.

According to Space.com report, the passengers are currently staying in Blue Origin’s “astronaut village”, where they are undergoing 14 hours of preflight training over two days to prepare themselves for the spaceflight.

Bezos’ flight is touted as the world’s first unpiloted suborbital flight.

6.35 PM:

#NewShepard is on the pad. The launch team completed vehicle rollout this morning and final preparations are underway. Liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/oShmtRmA4n — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

6.34 PM: New Shepard is all set to launch into space with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and three other crew members.

6.20 PM:

6.15 PM: Hatch closed on Blue Origin

With astronauts strapped in, Blue Origin engineers have now closed the hatch.

6.14 pm: The New Shepard spacecraft will liftoff in 19 minutes.

6.10 pm: As Jeff Bezos along with brother Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daeman is strapped into the New Shepard spacecraft, communications have been confirmed and the four astronauts are ready to go into space.