Mumbai: Recently, the Reliance Industries Group announced hosting its annual general meeting (AGM) 2022 later this month. As per reports, the meeting will be held virtually on August 29. Even though the company hasn't revealed anything about the AGM, it is expected that there will be announcements related to 5G for sure.

It is also expected that Mukesh Ambani will announce Jio 5G services, and how and when they will be available for users. As per a report by India Today, the company is also expected to announce 5G plans or something like a "welcome" offer that it launched at the time of announcing 4G services back in the year 2016.

It must be noted that Reliance Jio for long has been working on 5G services and is expected to roll out 5G services anytime soon.

In the first phase, the Reliance Group is expected to release 5G in 13 cities including — Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Moreover, the company is also expected to launch the much anticipated Jio 5G phone or JioPhone 5G. It is being reported that the company will launch this affordable 5G phone in collaboration with Google. Here’s all you need to know about Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G phones: