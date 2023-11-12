Jio AirFiber Expands To 115 New Cities, Including Surat, Udupi, And Solapur; Check Full List Here

Home

To check if Jio AirFiber is available in your city, you can visit the company's website and enter your address or PIN code. If the service is available in your area, you can book a connection online or by calling Jio customer care.

Jio AirFiber (Image: Jio)

New Delhi: Here comes a big update for Jio users across the country. Jio AirFiber has decided to expand its reach to 115 new cities. Jio AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) service that is targeted at people who do not have access to fiber broadband in their office or home locations. It was initially launched in eight cities in September 2023, and has since been expanded to include more cities across the country, as per a report carried by Gadgets 360.

Jio AirFiber: Cities by state Full List

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

Cuddapah

Guntur

Kakinada

Kurnool

Nellore

Ongole

Rajahmundry

Tirupati

Vijaywada

Vishakhapatnam

Vizayanagaram

Delhi

Delhi NCR

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Anand

Ankleshwar

Bardoli

Bharuch

Bhavnagar

Bhuj

Dahod

Deesa

Himmatnagar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Kadi

Kalol

Mehsana

Morvi

Nadiad

Navsari

Palanpur

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Valsad

Vapi

Wadhwan

Karnataka

Bangalore

Belgaum

Bellary

Bidar

Bijapur

Chikmagalur

Chitradurga

Dandeli

Devangere

Doddaballapur

Gulbarga

Hospet

Hubli-Dharwad

Mandya

Mangalore

Mysore

Raichur

Shimoga

Tumkur

Udupi

Maharashtra

Pune

Mumbai

Ahmadnagar

Amravati

Aurangabad

Chandrapur

Jalna

Kolhapur

Nagpur

Nanded

Nasik

Ratnagiri

Sangli

Solapur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Ambur

Chengalpattu

Coimbatore

Erode

Hosur

Kancheepuram

Karur

Kumbakonam

Madurai

Namakkal

Neyveli

Pattukottai

Pollachi

Salem

Sriperumpudur

Srirangam

Tiruchirapalli

Tiruppur

Tiruvallur

Tiruvannamalai

Vellore

Telangana

Hyderabad

Armoor(Kotarmoor)

Jagtial

Karimnagar

Khammam

Kothagudem

Mahbubnagar

Mancherial

Miryalguda

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Palvoncha

Peddapalli(Ramagundam)

Ramagundam

Sangareddy

Siddipet

Sircilla

Suryapet

Tandur

Waranga

About Jio AirFiber

Jio AirFiber is a new 5G-based internet service from Reliance Jio that offers Wi-Fi-like speeds and a strong signal even in areas without fiber access. It also comes with a bundle of over 550 digital TV channels, subscriptions to over 16 OTT apps, a 4K smart set-top box, and a voice-enabled remote.

Jio AirFiber is ideal for people who want a fast and reliable internet connection but do not have access to fiber broadband. It is also a good option for people who want to replace their traditional cable TV subscription with a more modern streaming solution.

