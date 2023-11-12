By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jio AirFiber Expands To 115 New Cities, Including Surat, Udupi, And Solapur; Check Full List Here
To check if Jio AirFiber is available in your city, you can visit the company's website and enter your address or PIN code. If the service is available in your area, you can book a connection online or by calling Jio customer care.
New Delhi: Here comes a big update for Jio users across the country. Jio AirFiber has decided to expand its reach to 115 new cities. Jio AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) service that is targeted at people who do not have access to fiber broadband in their office or home locations. It was initially launched in eight cities in September 2023, and has since been expanded to include more cities across the country, as per a report carried by Gadgets 360.
Jio AirFiber: Cities by state Full List
Andhra Pradesh
- Anantapur
- Cuddapah
- Guntur
- Kakinada
- Kurnool
- Nellore
- Ongole
- Rajahmundry
- Tirupati
- Vijaywada
- Vishakhapatnam
- Vizayanagaram
Delhi
- Delhi NCR
Gujarat
- Ahmedabad
- Anand
- Ankleshwar
- Bardoli
- Bharuch
- Bhavnagar
- Bhuj
- Dahod
- Deesa
- Himmatnagar
- Jamnagar
- Junagadh
- Kadi
- Kalol
- Mehsana
- Morvi
- Nadiad
- Navsari
- Palanpur
- Rajkot
- Surat
- Vadodara
- Valsad
- Vapi
- Wadhwan
Karnataka
- Bangalore
- Belgaum
- Bellary
- Bidar
- Bijapur
- Chikmagalur
- Chitradurga
- Dandeli
- Devangere
- Doddaballapur
- Gulbarga
- Hospet
- Hubli-Dharwad
- Mandya
- Mangalore
- Mysore
- Raichur
- Shimoga
- Tumkur
- Udupi
Maharashtra
- Pune
- Mumbai
- Ahmadnagar
- Amravati
- Aurangabad
- Chandrapur
- Jalna
- Kolhapur
- Nagpur
- Nanded
- Nasik
- Ratnagiri
- Sangli
- Solapur
Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- Ambur
- Chengalpattu
- Coimbatore
- Erode
- Hosur
- Kancheepuram
- Karur
- Kumbakonam
- Madurai
- Namakkal
- Neyveli
- Pattukottai
- Pollachi
- Salem
- Sriperumpudur
- Srirangam
- Tiruchirapalli
- Tiruppur
- Tiruvallur
- Tiruvannamalai
- Vellore
Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Armoor(Kotarmoor)
- Jagtial
- Karimnagar
- Khammam
- Kothagudem
- Mahbubnagar
- Mancherial
- Miryalguda
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Palvoncha
- Peddapalli(Ramagundam)
- Ramagundam
- Sangareddy
- Siddipet
- Sircilla
- Suryapet
- Tandur
- Waranga
About Jio AirFiber
Jio AirFiber is a new 5G-based internet service from Reliance Jio that offers Wi-Fi-like speeds and a strong signal even in areas without fiber access. It also comes with a bundle of over 550 digital TV channels, subscriptions to over 16 OTT apps, a 4K smart set-top box, and a voice-enabled remote.
Jio AirFiber is ideal for people who want a fast and reliable internet connection but do not have access to fiber broadband. It is also a good option for people who want to replace their traditional cable TV subscription with a more modern streaming solution.