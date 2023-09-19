Home

Jio AirFiber Launched, Goes Live in 8 Cities | Check Plans, Features and Other Details Here

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday officially introduced JioAirFiber. This service is designed to cater to home entertainment, smart home services, and high-speed broadband needs. Jio AirFiber is initially going live in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

The telecom operator aims to address the untapped segment with a potential market size of over 200 million Indian homes. Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India.

What is Jio AirFiber:

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to plug it in, turn it on, and that’s it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.

Providing physical last-mile connectivity often ends up taking a lot of time in most parts of our country and leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises, Jio said explaining the relevance of the AirFiber.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace.”

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home.”

Tarrifs for JioAirFiber starts at Rs 599 for a 30 Mbps speed connection and offering 550+ Digital Channels and 14+ OTT Apps and extends to JioAirFiber Max which offers 1000 Mbps speed connection at Rs 3999 with 550+ Digital Channels and 14+ OTT Apps. Plans are available in 6 month or I year options.

