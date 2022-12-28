Jio Fiber Faces Outage Briefly, Mobile Internet Services Restored After 90 Minutes

Jio Fiber Services Restored After Brief Outage: Reliance Jio Fiber services were down in India on December 28, 2022 for a brief period of time. Several users were unable to access the Jio internet services and some of them even took it to Twitter. Downdetector, an internet service tracker, has provided a report on users reporting issues to access the broadband network from the telecom.

59 PER CENT USERS FACE OUTAGE

As per the reports, the Jio Fiber services went down around 10 AM IST and were restored within 90 minutes. According to the Downdetector, Jio outage cases began to be reported in the country in the morning around 10AM and by 11:05 AM more than 300 users had reported the issue. This report adds that almost 59 percent Jio users cited the issue with mobile internet services.

Moreover, the Downdetector suggests that major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were hit by the Jio outage. Customers took the issue to Twitter for not being able to contact the company’s customer care services and internet outage as well.

However, the telecom giant is yet to make a public statement on the issues via its official Twitter handles.