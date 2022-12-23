Jio Announces Happy New Year 2023 Plan: Offers Unlimited Calls, 630 GB Data For 252 Days. Deets HERE

Jio New Plan: Reliance Jio has announced its Happy New Year 2023 offers for all of its users. In this new plan the telecom giant will offer internet data, unlimited calling and Jio app benefits. Jio’s latest Happy New Year 2023 offer includes a Rs 2,023 plan that will offer users 2.5GB per day and will allow users to make unlimited calls for nine months.

Users can also avail of 23 days of unlimited validity and extra 75 GB of data with the Rs 2,999 plan. Here is a detailed list of plans that Jio is offering under the Happy New Year 2023 offer.

Jio Happy New Year Rs 2023 Plan Details

The Rs 2023 plan offers 2.5GB of data daily for 252 days, which means a total of 630GB of data. This pack offers 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for the same period. In addition, this pack ships complimentary access to Jio applications, including Amazon Prime membership to new customers. Once it is exhausted, Jio users will get access to unlimited data at 64Kbps which will be much slower than the initial data speed. This pack is for a limited time, which means it can be discontinued at any time. Notably, this pack is available on Jio.com, the MyJio app, and all third-party applications such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

Reliance Jio Revised Rs 2,999 Plan Details

Reliance Jio has revised its existing plan of Rs 2,999, which offers 75GB extra data and 23 extra validity; however, it will be provided via campaign post on the same day of recharge.

The Rs 2,999 offers 912.5GB of data, which means 2.5GB of data per day for 365 days. Besides, the pack ships 100 messages per day and has access to all Jio applications.

It is to be noted that the telecom operator offers two more annual plans to customers that are priced at Rs 2,545 and Rs 2,874.

Reliance Jio Long Term Plan Rs 2,545

The Rs 2,545 plan is providing 504GB of data, which means 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and complimentary access to all Jio applications for a period of 336 days.

Reliance Jio Long Term Plan Rs 2,874

The second plan in the long-term segment will cost you Rs 2,874, where users will get unlimited calling, 2GB of data per data, 100 messages per day, and complimentary access to all Jio’s in-house applications for 2365 days. Notably, the customers are getting 730GB of data in total.