New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched three new prepaid recharge plans with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 at no additional cost. With this, the company has also extended its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. The new plans offer 1.5GB daily high-speed data access and unlimited voice calling support — aside from the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The plans are worth of Rs. 333, Rs. 583, and Rs. 783. In addition to the three new plans, Jio has introduced a Rs. 151 data add-on that brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access alongside 8GB high-speed data access.

Here are the plan benefits (Jio Rs. 333, Rs. 583, Rs. 783 prepaid recharge)

The plans offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

The customers need to sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with their same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge has been made to avail access to the over-the-top (OTT) platform, once they recharge

All three new Jio prepaid recharge plans also offer 1.5GB daily high-speed data access

Unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day

The users may note that the only difference among the three plans is their validity

While the Rs. 333 Jio recharge plan is valid for 28 days

Rs. 583 plan carries a validity of 56 days

Rs. 783 option has 84 days validity

All three new Jio recharge plans come with free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud

As detailed by the company’s terms and conditions, the subscription will also commence on the date of purchase of the applicable recharge plan, irrespective of the plan being active or kept in queue by the customer

While the validity of the new prepaid plans is less than 3 months, it is important to note that the users need to continuously be on an active plan to avail the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Jio has also brought the Rs. 151 data add-on that requires users to be on an active plan to get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for up to three months. It also brings 8GB of high-speed data access.