Jio Phone 5G Launch Latest Updates: Reliance Jio is planning to launch new Jio Phone 5G in India soon. The company in a statement earlier confirmed that it is working on the phone but has not revealed the launch date yet. It must be noted that Reliance Jio had last year launched Jio Phone Next in collaboration with Google. The previous phone supports 4G but now that the country is getting ready for the 5G rollout, Reliance wants to make an affordable 5G phone available for Indian users. The company is all set to roll out its 5G services in India on the occasion of 75th independence day. Media reports suggest that Jio Phone 5G is expected to be launched in India later this year.

Jio Phone 5G: Price

As per reports, the Jio Phone 5G is likely to be priced at around Rs 12,000. Other reports claim that the Jio Phone 5G is expected to be priced as low as Rs 2500. The users might have to pay Rs 2500 as down payment while purchasing the phone. It is also reported that the phone is likely to come with bundled data and unlimited calling benefits like the Jio Phone Next.

Jio Phone 5G: Feature, other details

The upcoming Jio Phone 5G handset might feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1:600×720 pixels and include Snapdragon 480 5G SOC coupled with up to 4G of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The new upcoming phone is expected to have a dual camera setup in the back including a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, it is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera sensor.

Moreover, the Jio Phone 5G is also expected to run on the same Pragati OS, which is a custom Android software from Jio created in a collaboration with Google for Jio Android phones.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had announced Independence Day offer for its prepaid users. The telecom operator has also launched Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative. As part of the offer, the company is giving free 15 days benefits of JioFiber plans to new subscribers. Apart from this, the company has also introduced a Rs 750 unlimited plan for its prepaid users.