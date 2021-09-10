Mumbai: The much-awaited launch of Jio Phone Next has been delayed. The affordable smartphone “JioPhone Next” is in advanced trials and its roll-out will commence before Diwali this year, according to a statement by Jio. Earlier in June, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that “JioPhone Next” — being jointly developed by Jio and Google — would be available from September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Also Read - Google Shuts Down Email Accounts of Former Afghan Government as Taliban Look For Access: Reports
Jio Phone Next Launch Booking Date
- In a statement, Jio said, “Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season.”
- This additional time will also help “mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages”, the statement further said.
- Jio and Google said they have made “considerable progress” towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies. “JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store,” Jio statement said.
- The device and the operating system would offer “premium capabilities” that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates, according to Jio statement.
- “JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more,” it said.
- The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time.
- “JioPhone Next” is widely expected to be among the most-affordable smartphone, although its pricing has not been disclosed yet.