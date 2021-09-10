Mumbai: The much-awaited launch of Jio Phone Next has been delayed. The affordable smartphone “JioPhone Next” is in advanced trials and its roll-out will commence before Diwali this year, according to a statement by Jio. Earlier in June, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that “JioPhone Next” — being jointly developed by Jio and Google — would be available from September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Also Read - Google Shuts Down Email Accounts of Former Afghan Government as Taliban Look For Access: Reports

Jio Phone Next Launch Booking Date