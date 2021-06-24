New Delhi: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the launch of “Jio Phone Next” smartphone. Jio Phone Next smartphone has been co-developed by Google and Jio. Dubbed as “ultra-affordable” smartphone for Indian users by Mukesh Ambani, the Jio Phone Next will be available in the market on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. The announcement by Reliance Chairman (RIL) was made during the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Also Read - 6 Food Items That Should Not be Mixed With Milk
Jio Phone Next is Extremely Optimized android smartphone co-developed by Google and Jio, said Reliance. JioPhone Next comes with truly breakthrough premium capabilities including language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android and security updates — unprecedented for affordable smartphones, Jio said in a statement.
Jio Phone Next Smartphone co-developed by Google, Jio Features
- Jio Phone Next Smartphone will run on Android OS.
- It will have Voice assistant.
- Jio Phone Next will have Read-aloud of screen text.
- The new Jio Phone will have Language translation.
- Jio Phone Next Smartphone is equipped with Smart camera with AR filters.
- Jio Phone Next is among the most affordable smartphones in India and globally, said Reliance.
- “I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone, JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio,” Mukesh Ambani said.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Our teams have optimized a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time.”
- Jio Phone Next users with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.
- Jio Phone Next will have a fast, high-quality camera is a must-have feature for today’s smartphone users, so Google and Jio’s teams have partnered closely to build an optimized experience within the phone’s Camera module resulting in great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos, these are firsts for affordable phones in India.
- Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.