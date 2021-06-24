New Delhi: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the launch of “Jio Phone Next” smartphone. Jio Phone Next smartphone has been co-developed by Google and Jio. Dubbed as “ultra-affordable” smartphone for Indian users by Mukesh Ambani, the Jio Phone Next will be available in the market on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. The announcement by Reliance Chairman (RIL) was made during the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Also Read - 6 Food Items That Should Not be Mixed With Milk

Jio Phone Next is Extremely Optimized android smartphone co-developed by Google and Jio, said Reliance. JioPhone Next comes with truly breakthrough premium capabilities including language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android and security updates — unprecedented for affordable smartphones, Jio said in a statement.

Jio Phone Next Smartphone co-developed by Google, Jio Features