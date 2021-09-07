Jio Phone Next was announced earlier this year at Reliance’s AGM 2021 event. Ahead of the September 10 release, almost everything about Jio and Google Android smartphones has been leaked online. Last week, all the key specifications of the new Jio Phone Next 2021 were leaked and now the price has been revealed and it looks quite impressive. However, Reliance is yet to officially confirm the Jio smartphone price in India 2021 as well as the specifications of the Jio Phone Next Android smartphone.Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Pre-Booking Begins

The pre-orders of Jio Phone Next can also start this week. According to a report, the company is in talks with distributors and retailers for the sale of Jio's new Phone Next launch 2021. According to the announcement made during the company's 44th Annual General Meeting held on June 24, the device will be made available on September 10, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Google Powered Jio Phone

Jio Phone Next comes with Optimized OS has been made by Reliance in partnership with Google. There are many features in this phone which have been specially customized for Jio Phone New Model 2021. In creating these features, the needs of crores of smartphone users across the country have been kept in mind.

The latest Android and security updates will be available in New Jio Phone 2021. Along with this, apart from over-the-air updates, new features and customizations will also be available. This phone has Google Play Protect built-in which is Google’s world-class security and malware protection app. With Google Play Store, users will get a chance to download apps according to their needs.

Jio Phone Next Available in Just Rs 500

In partnership with finance companies, Jio is going to offer Jio Phone Next to users on a down payment of 10 percent of the original price of the phone. The rest of the amount will have to be paid by the user buying the phone in easy EMI. Accordingly, Jio Phone Next priced at Rs 5 thousand will be yours on payment of Rs 500 and Advance variant of Rs 7 thousand on payment of Rs 700. After this down payment, you can pay the remaining amount in EMI.

Jio Phone Next Price in India (Expected)

If the leak is to be believed regarding the price, then Jio Phone Next can be offered in two variants. Its base variant can be Rs 5,000 and the high-end variant can be Rs 7,000. If the new leak is to be believed, then it can be booked by paying 500 rupees at the rate of 10 percent.

Jio Phone Next Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications and design, Jio Phone Next is an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone that comes with a single rear camera and a front camera setup. Jio Phone Next will provide 2G to 4G connectivity, especially for the users. The phone will be equipped with features like reading Aloud and Translate Now.

The company says that both these new features can be used on web pages, apps, messages, and photos. Google Assistant support will also be available on the phone. Google has partnered with Snap to integrate India-specific Snapchat lenses into the phone’s camera. Apart from this, the Google Play Store and Google Play Protect will be available preloaded on the phone.

Talking about other confirmed features, Google Assistant will be supported in this. This screen provides an automatic reading of text language translation and a fast way to quickly switch languages ​​on the phone. Regarding the camera of the phone, it was also said that Jio Phone Next will be equipped with rear and front cameras. This phone can come with HDR mode and a Snapchat lens. It can be accessed directly from the phone’s camera. The fingerprint sensor can be given in this phone.