Jio Phone Prima 4G Launched With WhatsApp, YouTube, 23 Language Support, And A Lot More For Rs 2,599

You can buy this phone from the official site of Jio Mart.

Jio Phone Prima 4G Launched: Reliance Jio has launched a new feature phone “JioPhone Prima 4G” at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023. Talking about the features of the Jio Phone Prima 4G, it has an 1800mAh battery and supports 23 languages. This new phone provides 4G connectivity and runs on KaiOS. KaiOS is an open-source operating system based on the Firefox operating system, which was developed for phones with keypads and keyboards.

Although not many apps are available on KaiOS compared to Android and iOS, it supports some popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and Facebook. Apart from this, you also get some Jio apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and JioChat.

Jio Phone Prima 4G Price And Specifications

Jio Phone Prima 4G is available for Rs 2,599. You can buy this phone from the official site of Jio Mart, although this phone is not yet listed on the Jio Mart site.

Jio Phone Prima 4G has a TFT display with 320×240 pixel resolution, 1800 mAh battery, and a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor at the front of the phone. It comes with both front and rear cameras and an LED torch plus a huge circular button with a microphone icon on the keypad. The phone has a microSD card slot that lets users expand the storage and a single SIM slot.

This phone has ARM Cortex A53 chipset for speed and multitasking.

Jio Phone Prima 4G is powered by 512MB of RAM, and its storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB using a micro-SD card.

Talking about features, the Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with an FM radio and pre-installed apps like YouTube, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio News. Furthermore, users have access to Jio Pay for amended functionality.

On the connectivity side of things, it offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 and it had a 3.5 mm headphone jack and FM radio.

