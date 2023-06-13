Home

Reliance Jio Launches 2 Plans With 84 Days Validity

The two plans are priced at Rs.739 and Rs.789 respectively where the users will get total data allowance of 126GB and 168 GB respectively.

Jio’s recent update: Reliance Jio has recently launched two new prepaid plans for users who want unlimited data, calling, and a JioSaavn subscription. The two of the aforementioned plans are made especially for those looking for unlimited internet calling and extra perks for longer validity.

The two plans are priced at Rs. 739 and Rs. 789, respectively, and the users will get a total data allowance of 126GB and 168 GB, respectively. Along with this, the users will also get unlimited free calling and the facility of sending 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

Jio Rs. 739 Plan Details

The 739 rupee plan gives the users 126 GB of data in total, which can be used with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The users will also get free subscriptions to various Jio apps like JioSaavn Pro, Jio TV, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

And as told earlier, the users will get unlimited calling and a JioSaavn subscription for the validity period, which is 84 days.

Jio Rs. 789 Plan Details

In this plan, users will get 168 GB of high-speed data with a daily limit of 2GB of high-speed data. And notable, the users will also get the same benefits as the Rs. 739 plan, such as unlimited free calling and the facility of sending 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

Other New Jio Prepaid Plans:

Jio Rs 269 plan: This plan has a 1.5 GB daily data cap and a 28-day pack validity.

Jio Rs 529 plan: Users of this plan receive 56 days of validity and 1.5GB of high-speed data per day.

Jio Rs 589 plan: Users receive a 56-day prepaid package with a 2GB daily data allowance.

JioTag: An Earlier Launch

Earlier on Thursday, Jio also launched JioTag in India. The JioTag is an Apple AirTag-like Bluetooth tracker for devices and accessories. The device is listed on the website at Rs. 2,199, but the tracker is currently available for Rs. 749. The white-coloured lightweight tracker named JioTag comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable in the box.

