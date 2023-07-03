Home

Technology

Jio To Start Beta Trial for Jio Bharat Phones From July 7, Accelerates Efforts to Make India ‘2G Mukt’

Jio To Start Beta Trial for Jio Bharat Phones From July 7, Accelerates Efforts to Make India ‘2G Mukt’

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users have become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice.

Jio Bharat

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio launched its new 4G phone, the Jio Bharat Phone, priced aggressively at Rs 999 on Monday. The low-budget devices are set to equip 250 million existing feature phone users with internet-enabled phones. “India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. These feature phones do not provide access to internet, especially at a time when access to technology is a necessity which also uplifts one’s livelihood and economic well-being,” said Jio in a statement.

Lately, Jio said that this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users has worsened with other “telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice”.

You may like to read

“Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199. This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restriction from accessing digital services,” the comapany said.

Jio has also launched the ‘Jio Bharat Platform’ which can be used by other handset makers to launch Jio Bharat phones. The telco in a statement said that besides Reliance Retail, Karbonn will be the first brand to adopt this platform.

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, commented, “There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.

India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. These feature phones do not provide internet access, especially when access to technology is a necessity that also uplifts one’s livelihood and economic well-being.

“Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few,” he said.

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users have become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199.

Moreover, there will Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

“The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value to different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases,” added Akash Ambani.

He further added that Jio will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this Digital Divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement. “We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.