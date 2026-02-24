Home

Technology

Jio Vs Ray-Ban: Mukesh Ambani to enter this business, challenges Mark Zuckerberg, Ray Ban's AI smart glasses

Jio Platforms is set to disrupt India’s wearable tech space with affordable AI-powered smart glasses, challenging global giants through aggressive pricing, multilingual support, and deep ecosystem integration ahead of its IPO.

Jio Smart Glasses

Jio has launched yet another initiative. This time, the soon-to-be publicly traded company has plans to dominate the wearable technology segment with smart glasses which reportedly will cost under ₹10,000.

Set to compete with products like Ray-Ban equipped with AI from Meta Platforms Inc., or what’s commonly known as Facebook, Jio’s smart glasses will open up a new category of futuristic wearables for Indians looking to get their hands on them at a much lower price point.

AI-Powered Smart Glasses Coming to India Soon

Sources have told media outlets that the product will be available to consumers in the next 2–3 months and will be named JioFrames. As for pricing, it is rumored to be less than ₹10,000, a third of what Meta sells Ray-Ban smart glasses for starting at ₹30,000 and above.

It is similar in scope to what Jio did for smartphones some years ago by offering affordable access to data services for the masses. By virtue of low prices, it is predicted that JioFrames will become a mass-market success as well.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio takes BIG leap, joins Google, Microsoft, Nokia for…, check details here

Feature-packed Wearable Eyewear Powered by AI

The features of Jio’s smart glasses are reportedly similar to what you would expect from a pair of sunglasses:

Music, podcast listening with open ear speakers

Audio calling support

Photo-taking and video-recording features

The glasses will also allow customers to take HD photos/videos and use Jio’s AI voice assistant on-device to ask questions, seek translations, and more. Thanks to support for multiple Indian languages, it will bring JioFrames much closer to Indian consumers than Western-first smart glasses.

Analysts Weigh In On JioFrames Smart Glasses

Research from another outlet revealed that smart glasses shipments increased by 210% year-over-year in 2023. Wearables growth category within India is led by smart eyewear.

Indian companies like Lenskart have already entered this space with audio-only glasses. AI-powered eyewear brand Sarvam is said to be launching later this year.

The competition isn’t just from startups, however, many believe that thanks to its distribution network and value-added services like cloud computing and AI for its voice assistant, JioFrames will stand out above the rest.

