JioBharat B1: India’s Most Affordable 4G Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched; Check Price, Specification And Other Details Here

The JioBharat B1 is a 4G feature phone with a dual-finish design, featuring both glossy and matte finishes. The rear panel of the phone has a Jio logo and a rectangular camera module, while the front has a 2.4-inch display and a classic alphanumeric keypad.

Jio Phone Update: India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, is expanding its affordable 4G feature phone lineup with the launch of the JioBharat B1. This is the third addition to the lineup, after the JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn. The JioBharat B1 is a classic alphanumeric keypad feature phone with a 2.4-inch display. It has a matte and glossy finish, and it supports JioPay for UPI payments, as well as JioCinema and JioSaavn for entertainment.

The phone is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, and it comes with a variety of features, including:

Jio Saavn

FM radio

Bluetooth

Jio Cinema

Torchlight

Camera

Voice assistant

JioBharat B1 Phone: Price, Features And Other Details

The brand new smartphone from Jio comes at a very moderate price of Rs 1,200 and is available at Amazon.in. Presently, the phone comes in a single colour, which is black.

The JioBharat B1 is a 4G feature phone with a dual-finish design, featuring both glossy and matte finishes. The rear panel of the phone has a Jio logo and a rectangular camera module, while the front has a 2.4-inch display and a classic alphanumeric keypad. The phone supports 23 different languages, making it a language-friendly device.

JioBharat B1 Phone: Specifications

The JioBharat B1 is a small, lightweight feature phone with a 2.4-inch display and a 2000mAh battery. It supports 4G connectivity and has expandable memory up to 128GB. However, it does not have GPS or support for dual SIM cards. The phone is a good option for people who are looking for a basic and affordable phone. It is also a good option for people who want a phone that is easy to use and has a long battery life.

Moreover, JioBharat B1 is a feature phone that is perfectly sized for your pocket. It has a 2.4-inch display, which is big enough to see everything you need but small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It also has a long-lasting 2000mAh battery, so you can stay connected all day long.

The phone comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack power adaptor and most imprtantly, the total weight of the phone is merely 110 gram and is very easy to carry.

