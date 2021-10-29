JioPhone Next Price Revealed: Jio and Google on Friday announced that the JioPhone Next will be available in stores from Diwali and said it will add festival cheers in the country.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to iPhone 13 : Here's a List Of Top 5 Smartphones Launching In September 2021| Tech Reveal

In a statement, Reliance said the JioPhone Next will be the most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

"I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, inspite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic. I have always been a firm believer in the power of the digital revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now we are enabling it again with a smartphone device," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Commenting on this milestone, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said, “The JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India, inspired by the belief that everyone in India should benefit from the opportunities the internet creates. To build it, our teams had to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges, and I’m excited to see how millions of people will use these devices to better their lives and communities.“

As per the latest updates, the JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Giving further details, Reliance said JioPhone users can easily access and consume content in a choice of 10 Indian languages, with a tap of a button.

Some features of JioPhone Next:

Voice first capabilities: Google Assistant helps users to operate the device (Open App, manage settings etc.) by just speaking to it. User can get information/content from Internet easily in a language familiar to them.

Read Aloud: The ‘Read Aloud’ functionality enables the user to have any content on their screen read out to them by the device. This allows users to consume content easily by simply listening in their preferred language.

Translate Now: The Translate Now functionality enables the user to have any screen translated to the 10 popularly spoken Indian languages. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference.

Easy and Smart Camera: JioPhone Next is equipped with a smart and powerful camera that supports various photography modes such as Portrait Mode, allowing users to capture great photos with an automatically blurred background. Night Mode allows users to capture great photos even under low light conditions. The camera also features custom India-themed Lenses to enhance their selfies with emotions and festivities.

Access to millions of apps: The device supports all the available Android apps that users can download and use in the device via Google Play, thus giving them the freedom to choose from millions of apps available on the Play Store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps.

Automatic feature updates: JioPhone Next comes with over the air updates support for new features, customization, security updates and more, which will continue to enhance the phone experience over time.