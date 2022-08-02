San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has started laying off employees ahead of its quarterly earnings, as the affected staff took to social media to reveal they have been asked to go, the media reported on Tuesday. The Registrar said that Oracle staff is reporting layoffs across LinkedIn, Twitter and thelayoff.com, and it can affect its workforce in the US, Europe and India in the coming months.Also Read - Microsoft to FB, Ola to Byju's: These Companies Laid off Thousands of Employees Amid Global Meltdown | Full List

Most reports of job losses came in the fields of CX pre-sales engineers and marketing. "One person reported all of the CX Commerce team was gone," the report mentioned. However, the layoffs appear to be across a wide range of roles — from analyst relations to talent acquisition, to CRM to developers.

Affected employees include recent hires to workers with over 20 years of service. "Hearing overall layoff numbers are pushing 10,000. That would roughly make sense if they want to save $1 billion overall," wrote one user on Thelayoff. Oracle was yet to comment on the development.

