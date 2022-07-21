Joker Malware Attack Latest Update: Joker malware has infected more than 50 apps on the Google Play Store, Zscaler Threatlabz stated in a report on Thursday. Google immediately took the measure and removed all the infected apps from its app store. If you have any of those apps on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away.Also Read - Alippo Learning Helps Women Upskill and Become Micro-entrepreneurs
The Zscaler ThreatLabz team further noted that the Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families were recently found to be spreading through apps. However, these malicious apps have been deleted from the Google Play Store when the ThreatLabz team immediately alerted the Google Android Security team of these newly discovered dangers. Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees
What is Joker Malware?
Joker is a malware that primarily infects various apps on Android mobile devices. This malware manages to get into Google’s official app store by periodically updating its trail signatures, which also includes updates to the virus’s code, execution processes, and payload-retrieval techniques. Also Read - Google Plans To Test AR Glasses In Public From Next Month
After getting into user’s phones, the virus then steals the victim’s contacts, device data, and SMS messages, and then sign the victim up for pricey wireless application protocol (WAP) services.
Check these affected apps and if you have any of them installed on your phone, delete them now:
- Universal PDF Scanner
- Private Messenger
- Premium SMS
- Smart Messages
- Text Emoji SMS
- Blood Pressure Checker
- Funny Keyboard
- Memory Silent Camera
- Custom Themed Keyboard
- Light Messages
- Themes Photo Keyboard
- Send SMS
- Themes Chat Messenger
- Instant Messenger
- Cool Keyboard
- Fonts Emoji Keyboard
- Mini PDF Scanner
- Smart SMS Messages
- Creative Emoji Keyboard
- Fancy SMS
- Fonts Emoji Keyboard
- Personal Message
- Funny Emoji Message
- Magic Photo Editor
- Professional Messages
- All Photo Translator
- Chat SMS
- Smile Emoji
- Wow Translator
- All Language Translate
- Cool Messages
- Blood Pressure Diary
- Chat Text SMS
- Hi Text SMS
- Emoji Theme Keyboard
- iMessager
- Text SMS
- Camera Translator
- Come Messages
- Painting Photo Editor
- Rich Theme Message
- Quick Talk Message
- Advanced SMS
- Professional Messenger
- Classic Game Messenger
- Style Message
- Private Game Messages
- Timestamp Camera
- Social Message