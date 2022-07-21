Joker Malware Attack Latest Update: Joker malware has infected more than 50 apps on the Google Play Store, Zscaler Threatlabz stated in a report on Thursday. Google immediately took the measure and removed all the infected apps from its app store. If you have any of those apps on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away.Also Read - Alippo Learning Helps Women Upskill and Become Micro-entrepreneurs

The Zscaler ThreatLabz team further noted that the Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families were recently found to be spreading through apps. However, these malicious apps have been deleted from the Google Play Store when the ThreatLabz team immediately alerted the Google Android Security team of these newly discovered dangers. Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

What is Joker Malware?

Joker is a malware that primarily infects various apps on Android mobile devices. This malware manages to get into Google’s official app store by periodically updating its trail signatures, which also includes updates to the virus’s code, execution processes, and payload-retrieval techniques. Also Read - Google Plans To Test AR Glasses In Public From Next Month

After getting into user’s phones, the virus then steals the victim’s contacts, device data, and SMS messages, and then sign the victim up for pricey wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

Check these affected apps and if you have any of them installed on your phone, delete them now: