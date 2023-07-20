Home

Technology

Journalism AI? Google Working on AI Tool That Will Write News Copies For Journalists

Journalism AI? Google Working on AI Tool That Will Write News Copies For Journalists

According to Google, these new AI tools will help journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles to enhance their work and productivity.

As per the NYT report, Google positions the tool as a personal assistant to journalists and the tool is internally known as Genesis and trains on current affairs to help users write news articles.

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday said it is exploring ideas to use artificial intelligence tools to write news articles and is in talks with news organizations to use the tools to assist journalists, a Google spokesperson told news agency Reuters. However, the spokesperson did not name the publishers, but the New York Times in a report said Google has held talks with the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even the New York Times, among others.

Trending Now

AI Tools To Help Journalists

According to Google, these new AI tools will help journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles to enhance their work and productivity.

You may like to read

The Google spokesperson said it was in the “earliest stages of exploring ideas”.

“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Mix Reactions

In the meantime, some executives who saw Google’s pitch described it as unsettling, the NYT said, adding the executives asked not to be identified.

The AI tool that was pitched is called Genesis internally at Google, the NYT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

AP Partners With OpenAI

The development comes days after the Associated Press said it would partner with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI to explore the use of generative AI in news, a deal that could set the precedent for similar partnerships between the industries.

Several platforms and publishers are already using generative AI for their content, but news publications have been slow to adopt the tech over concerns about its tendency to generate factually incorrect information, as well as challenges in differentiating between content produced by humans and computer programs.

As per the NYT report, Google positions the tool as a personal assistant to journalists and the tool is internally known as Genesis and trains on current affairs to help users write news articles.

How Will It Be Different From Bard, ChatGPT?

At this time, it remains unclear how Google’s upcoming AI tool will be different from Bard, its ChatGPT rival, which is also capable of generating news articles based on (some) real-time data.

It could also be possible that Google might leverage AI capabilities powering Google News, plus building a private enterprise-grade Bard to allow journalists to write news articles with some keywords and sensitive information.

The news about Google AI tool comes at a time when several publications are expressing concern about AI taking over jobs and producing false stories.

Even as the use of AI is not unprecedented in journalism, however, several journalists might fear job loss if AI becomes mainstream in the newsroom.

Along with Google, Apple is also planning to enter the generative AI space, and some announcements are expected next year.

In the meantime, Microsoft is also building and improving Bing Chat with its collaboration with OpenAI — the creator of ChatGPT.

Several other big firms, including Adobe, are also planning to integrate proprietary generative AI models into their existing services.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES