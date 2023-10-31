Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Bumper Discounts On Sarees For Karwa Chauth

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Sarees that you can buy at very low prices, for your wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Check best offers..

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to clothes, under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on November 1 and husbands are looking for presents for their wives. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, take a look at the best deals on beautiful sarees, that you can buy for your partners…

Top 4 Saree Deals For Karwa Chauth 2023

1. Womanista Women’s Floral Printed Poly Georgette Saree with Mirror Lace

Priced at Rs 1,999, this beautiful floral saree is available at a 70 percent discount and can be bought at just Rs 599. The saree must be dry-cleaned only and comes with a separate blouse piece. The saree colour is black with a mirror lace border and the material of both saree and blouse is poly georgette; the saree is 5.5 metre and the blouse is 0.8 metre. The saree has got a 4-star rating on Amazon.

2. Womanista Women’s Abstract Print Poly Georgette Ready to Wear Saree

This ready-to-wear saree is available at Rs 779 after a 73% discount while its actual price is Rs 2,899. The saree must be dry-cleaned only and comes with a separate blouse piece. The saree is multi-coloured with big floral prints that look more like an abstract design. The material of both saree and blouse is poly georgette; the saree comes with a hook to adjust the size and the blouse piece is of 0.8 metre. The saree has got a 3.9-star rating on Amazon.

3. Womanista Women’s Floral Printed Poly Georgette Ruffle Saree

A beautiful ruffle saree, this floral printed garment is priced at Rs 2,699 but during the sale, it is available at 69% discount; now, its price is Rs 839. The saree must be dry-cleaned only and comes with a separate blouse piece. The saree is pink in colour and its ruffle design makes it a perfect choice for a modern woman. The material of both saree and blouse is poly georgette and the blouse piece is of 0.8 metre. The saree has got a 3.7-star rating on Amazon.

4. Womanista Women’s Floral Printed Poly Georgette Saree

Another floral saree, during sale it is available at Rs 709 instead of Rs 2,249 after a 68% discount. The saree must be dry-cleaned only and comes with a separate blouse piece. The saree is pink and red in colour, the material of both saree and blouse is poly georgette and the blouse piece is of 0.8 metre. The saree has got a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

