Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires

New Delhi: As global technology giants race to crack long-distance wireless power transmission, a young start-up from Kashmir is quietly carving out its own space in the field. Prime Movr has announced a new laser power transmission technology that can convert optical energy from laser beams into usable electrical power, allowing devices to run without physical wires.

Laser power beaming, once considered science fiction, has gained renewed attention in recent months. Heavyweights such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NTT have demonstrated kilometre-long laser power transfer, while US-based Star Catcher Industries is working on an orbital power grid for satellites and lunar vehicles. Even the US defence agency DARPA is investing heavily in similar programmes.

Against this backdrop, Prime Movr’s system may appear modest in scale. However, the company believes that the real opportunity lies not in massive infrastructure projects, but in practical, smaller applications that can be deployed quickly and economically.

A niche beyond industry giants

Prime Movr’s laser-based solution is designed to deliver focused energy over long distances with high efficiency. According to the company, this makes it ideal for powering devices in locations where wired charging or frequent battery replacement is impractical.

“This technology holds a lot of promise for applications such as charging remote sensors and outdoor cameras, where a tethered charging system is not practical,” said co-founder Parvez Rishi.

Rather than competing head-on with large aerospace or defence projects, the start-up is targeting use cases such as autonomous sensors, surveillance cameras and other low-power electronic systems that need reliable energy in hard-to-reach environments.

Why lasers over radio waves

Prime Movr is also exploring wireless power transfer using radio frequency (RF) technology, in collaboration with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology. While RF has its own advantages, the company says lasers offer higher energy density and far more precise targeting.

These characteristics allow laser power transmission to deliver energy efficiently to specific devices, reducing losses and interference. For mobile or remote electronics, this focused approach could significantly extend device lifespans and cut maintenance costs.

“We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies,” Rishi said. “The ability to transmit focused energy over long distances will have broad appeal across several applications.”

A sustainable energy play

With teams in India and the US, Prime Movr positions itself as a renewable energy company focused on wireless power and energy harvesting. Its broader mission is to reduce dependence on conventional power sources and enable more sustainable, low-carbon technologies.

While large-scale laser power grids may still be years away, Prime Movr’s work suggests that smaller, everyday applications could arrive much sooner, potentially changing how remote devices are powered across industries.

