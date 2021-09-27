New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched Delhi Tourism mobile app “Dekho Mere Dilli” to boost tourism on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Addressing the media at the event, Kejriwal said, “Today we have launched an app which contains all the information about all historic and famous places of Delhi, it also has the feature of booking tickets. Anyone from Delhi or any tourist can use this app to plan their tour of Delhi.”Also Read - Income Tax Return Refund: CBDT Issues Rs 75,111 Crore; Direct Link To Check Status

"This app will especially help international tourists who lack information & we're hoping that this will boost tourism in Delhi," he added.

Dekho Mere Dilli: How will the app help tourists:

The mobile application will provide information about all eating joints, fun places, historic sites, entertainment venues and famous places.

The app will also help in booking tickets to places, show restaurants and hotels, and other useful things.

Tourists can plan their complete journey from this one app.

Tourist can also locate places within 5 km with the help of the app.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Dekho Meri Dilli! देखो मेरी दिल्ली CM @ArvindKejriwal launched the Delhi Tourism’s mobile app today. Our Govt strive to give tourists from all over the world the best experience when they visit Delhi.