New Delhi: Social media app and microblogging site Koo is mulling to launch a feature that will allow users to self-verify their profiles. The company said it is the first social media platform in the world to do so. After the introduction of this new feature, any Koo user can self-verify their profile on the platform by using their government-approved ID card.

The platform said the move will enable users to prove the authenticity of their accounts on the platform, and lend credibility to the thoughts and opinions that they share.

In Twitter and typically marked by a badge or tick next to the profile name — gives the user credibility because it means the service has confirmed the authenticity of the person. Twitter allows verified profiles mostly for celebrities and other influencers and getting one can be difficult and take weeks or months.

A visible marker in the form of a green tick will identify an account as being self-verified. Koo said it is the first ‘Significant Social Media Intermediary’ to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Microblogging sites’ biggest bane is automated bots, fake accounts and anonymous trolling,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo’s co-founder and chief executive officer, told Bloomberg.

“This voluntary self-verification feature is toward making social media safer and more real,” he said.

About Koo:

Koo app has nearly 30 million downloads till now

The App is available in English and other seven languages including Kannada, Hindi and Bengali.

The app is available in 10 Indian languages and a dozen more are being added as more regional users go online.

The app is also available in Nigeria, a testing ground for expansion abroad.