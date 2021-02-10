New Delhi: Days after a number of Central government ministers opened accounts in Twitter alternative app Koo, its founder Mayank Bidawatka has revealed that over the past six months, since the announcement of Koo being one of the winners of the MyGov Aatmanirbhar App Challenge, downloads for the app has grown 4x. Also Read - PuBG, TikTok Among 266 Mobile Applications Banned By Centre Since June 2020, Informs Home Ministry

Speaking to News18, Bidawatka said that Koo has now crossed gross downloads of 3 million, and added that he naturally expects the growth pace of his app to continue at a steeper, more exponential pace in the next few months.

Giving further details, Bidawatka said that in the coming time, the Koo app will likely undergo a few changes as it matures into a more engaged ecosystem.

He also added that new policies will be necessitated in the due course of time and the company aims to meet all guidelines and regulations issued by the central government, and maintain the overall sanctity of the platform, so a natural course of changes may come about in the due course of time.

Moreover, Bidawatka confirmed that as of now, there have been no communication from the Indian government to Koo in terms of operating policies, or any guideline as such.

Talking about Koo when it first made news after being ranked as one of the top made in India apps, Bidawatka had projected Koo’s adoption among politicians in India as one of the biggest scopes of its growth.

The founder also underlined the rationale behind a platform like Koo, saying, “A personality like PM Modi would not want to associate with a platform like TikTok. However, a platform like Koo can give him good scope to reach out to his vernacular followers, such as those who speak Gujarati.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer of Koo, told Moneycontrol in an interview that platform is all for freedom of speech but will follow law of the land. “We are built for freedom of speech. Our primary goal is to make sure that everybody who is in India has the right to express themselves,” Radhakrishna said.

The development comes at a time when Twitter has found itself in a fierce tangle with Indian authorities, who want it to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. Notably, many of the accounts are backed by Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement, according to the government.