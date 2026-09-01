Kwala Intel is making Stock charts easier to understand in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other Indian languages

The platform combines the conversational response with visual market information, allowing users to connect an explanation with the underlying chart rather than receiving only a textbook definition.

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Kwala Intel, an AI market-intelligence platform designed for Indian markets, is helping make technical analysis accessible to the country’s multilingual retail investors. The tool enables users to inquire about stocks, market trends, and technical indicators in various Indian languages, providing explanations alongside market charts.

For millions of new retail participants in India’s financial markets, interpreting stock charts, along with candlesticks, moving averages, oscillators and other technical indicators is often difficult due to unfamiliar English terminology. As a result, many investors rely on simplified tips rather than learning how market conclusions are derived.

The Need for Better Retail-Market Education

The development comes against a backdrop of rapidly changing retail participation in Indian markets. SEBI studies have repeatedly highlighted the difficulties faced by individual traders in the futures and options segment, including high rates of losses among retail participants.

The numbers have reinforced a broader debate around financial education and the risks of participating in increasingly complex financial products without sufficient understanding. For multilingual users, that gap has an additional dimension. Access to information is not necessarily the same as access to information in a language and format that feels intuitive.

Good news for investors consuming financial content in multiple languages

This challenge is particularly pronounced in a country where investors consume financial media across diverse languages. Although major stock exchanges and core financial systems operate mainly in English, a large portion of retail participants prefer to research, discuss and understand the markets in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.

To bridge this gap, artificial intelligence is starting to solve both issues at once: simplifying complex market data while removing the language barrier.

Making Technical Analysis Easier to Understand

Technical analysis relies on a structured set of concepts to evaluate price movements, momentum, and overall market behavior. Traders frequently depend on core indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Bollinger Bands, and Fibonacci retracements to guide their decisions.

For beginners, the main hurdle is rarely the underlying concept itself, but rather interpreting what the indicator signifies and seeing how it directly connects to the price chart.

For example, an RSI reading may indicate that recent price movements have become unusually strong in one direction. MACD can be used to study changes in momentum, while Bollinger Bands help users examine price movement and volatility around a moving average. Support and resistance levels can provide context around areas where buying or selling activity has historically appeared.

AI-powered interfaces are changing that interaction by allowing users to ask questions directly rather than having to search for every individual concept.

Asking the Chart in Your Own Language

Kwala Intel is an example of this emerging approach. The AI-powered market-intelligence platform is designed around a conversational interface through which users can explore stocks, market data and technical-analysis concepts across multiple Indian languages.

Instead of navigating several research screens, users can ask questions in a more natural format. A user could ask what the important support and resistance levels are for a stock, whether momentum appears to be strengthening or weakening, or what a particular technical indicator is showing.

The platform combines the conversational response with visual market information, allowing users to connect an explanation with the underlying chart rather than receiving only a textbook definition.

For example, a user asking about RSI does not necessarily need to remember the indicator’s formula first. The interaction can begin with a simple question and move toward an explanation of what the indicator is showing on the relevant chart.

This approach could be particularly relevant for users who are more comfortable communicating in Indian languages. Kwala Intel supports interactions across languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.

The founder says its objective is not to eliminate the need for financial knowledge, but to make that knowledge easier to access and understand.

Beyond Indicators: A Broader Market-Research Companion

The use case also extends beyond individual technical indicators. Users can explore company information, understand quarterly results, learn about options and ask broader questions about how different parts of the financial market work. This creates a different model of financial research. Instead of treating market information as a collection of separate screens, reports and terminology, a conversational AI interface allows users to move from one question to the next.

That can be useful outside market hours as well. Investors often review charts after the trading session, try to understand a failed setup, examine company results or prepare questions for the following day. A conversational research platform can provide a continuous environment for that learning process.

A More Conversational Future for Financial Research

The emergence of platforms like Kwala Intel mirrors a broader shift in how people access information. While search engines once depended on users typing the exact keywords, conversational AI lets individuals ask questions in natural, everyday language.

When brought to financial markets, this transition makes complex technical concepts far more approachable for India’s growing base of retail investors.