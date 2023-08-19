Home

Latest Feature From WhatsApp Will Enable Sharing HD Images Up To 4160×2080 Resolution

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp's parent company Meta, gave information about it through other social media platforms including Facebook.

WhatsApp users can now share photos in both HD and standard quality (SD) quality.

Sharing HD Images On WhatsApp: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the HD image-sharing feature. With the help of this feature, users will be able to share HD images up to 4160×2080 pixel resolution. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, gave information about it through other social media platforms including Facebook.

He wrote, “There’s just been an upgrade to sharing photos on WhatsApp – you can now send in HD.” Along with this, he also shared a video of this feature.

Image Sharing Option In Standard Quality With HD

With the rollout of the HD image-sharing feature, WhatsApp users can now share photos in both HD and standard quality (SD) quality. The option to share the image in HD quality appears right next to the crop icon. When sharing an image by choosing the HD option, an ‘HD’ watermark appears just below the image.

Along with this, when you touch the option to share HD images, then the option to share images in standard quality also appears, in which you can share images up to 1600X800 pixel resolution.

Screen Lock Feature

A few days ago, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced a new screen lock feature for users who joined the beta program of WhatsApp Web, to enhance privacy. When users enable this feature, they will have to enter a password to unlock WhatsApp Web, as reported by WABetaInfo. If users forget the password, they have to log out of WhatsApp Web and log in again by scanning the QR code.

The new screen lock feature makes sure that no one can access users’ WhatsApp chats and messages without entering the password. Also, push notifications will not show when the screen is locked.

“This definitely helps users maintain the confidentiality of their conversations by enhancing privacy and prevents unauthorised users from viewing their personal information,” the report said.

This new feature is currently available to some users that use the latest version of WhatsApp Web beta, and is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

New Chat Share Sheet And Redesigned Emoji Panel

In May this year, it was reported that WhatsApp had released a new chat share sheet along with a redesigned emoji panel to beta users on WhatsApp Web.

Before rolling out the screen lock feature, WhatsApp launched an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta. The new option will be available within the group settings screen for group admins, as reported by WABetaInfo. Once this option is enabled, everyone in the group chat will be able to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.

After a message is reported, the group admin will have the choice to either remove the message for everyone or take necessary action given the significance of the reported content.

In July, WhatsApp released new safety tools for a situation when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta. It also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

