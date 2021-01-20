Google’s Latest Update: The largest search engine Google has announced new feature and updates to GMail. The search giant has added new quick settings menu in Gmail which allows user to customize their inbox based on their themes, settings, and layouts. The company has made available these updates to its Google Sheets too. These new features and updates will help users to navigate within the GMail and Google Sheets. Google said: “We’re making these options easier to find, and letting you explore them in real-time, so your actual inbox will update immediately to show you exactly what the setting will do. We hope this makes it easier to set up Gmail the way that works best for you.” Also Read - What Was The Reason Behind 45-minute Downtime For Gmail, YouTube, Other Google Services? Here it is

Users can also resize the Chat and Rooms which helps in navigating to important and relevant chats faster. Other features in Gmail include the Malicious Document Detection. Although the company has been detecting malicious files since ages, but this time a new algorithm named Deep Learning Algorithm is added in the system. The customization of Gmail Chats and Rooms will be made available to Google's Business Starter, Business Plus, Business Standard, G Suite Basic, Enterprise Plus, Business Workspace Essentials, Business Education, and Non-Profits Customer.

Google is also adding the Range Name Box that will be located to the Formula Bar in order to improve the navigation. Google said: "Previously, active cells were only indicated by a blue outline and could be located by scrolling or using the arrow keys. Now, you can use the range name box to jump directly to coordinates and named ranges in a sheet."

As part of this new feature and update, a new dialog box will appear that has different inbox types, interfaces, and display options. All these new updates will reflect in real-time and the user will be able to notice changes in settings in real time.