New Delhi: China has "resolutely opposed" India's move blocking 43 more Chinese apps, citing "national security" concerns. On Tuesday evening, the Indian government imposed another set of web sanctions in its digital strike against the Asian giant, targeting Jack Ma's Alibaba group with the most number of bans.

"China firmly opposes the Indian side's repeated use of 'national security' as an excuse to prohibit mobile Apps with Chinese background. Hope India provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players and rectify discriminatory practices," said Chinese spokesperson Ji Rong.

The spokesperson further explained that China always ensures that its overseas companies abide by international rules and conforms to "public order and good morale".

“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules,” Rong said.

#China firmly opposes #Indian side’s repeated use of "national security” as excuse to prohibit #MobileAPPs with Chinese background. Hope India provides fair,impartial&non-discriminatory biz environ for all market players,& rectify discriminatory practices. https://t.co/hPqSHT7NLF pic.twitter.com/zD4FhajYt1 — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) November 25, 2020

He added that China sees its relationship with India as “opportunities of development rather than threats”. The banned applications included AliExpress, DingTalk, and a few other dating apps.

The Centre issued a ban on 43 Chinese apps citing they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

In September, the government had banned 118 similar apps claiming they threatened the nation’s sovereignty.

The moves, often referred to as a “digital strike” come in the aftermath of the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a skirmish with Chinese troops at Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of talks of the India-China senior military commanders was held in Chushulon on November 6 to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. Both countries have agreed to continue their dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels.