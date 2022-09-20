Lava Blaze Pro Launch: Indian multinational electronics company, Lava has launched a new budget phone ‘Lava Blaze Pro’ in India. With price tag of Rs 10,499, the latest smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch IPS HD display and a big battery with 5000mAh capacity.Also Read - OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022: Check Expected Offers on Smartphones, Electronic Items Here
The smartphone is available in four colour options — Green, Orange, Blue, and White. The company has confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart, Lava e-store, and retail stores across the country. Also Read - From iPhone 13 To iPhone 12, Get Older Apple iPhones At A Discounted Rates on Amazon, Flipkart | Deets Inside
The Lava Blaze Pro is packed with a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek G37 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable memory via microSD card. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales To Begin From THIS Date | Check Expected Offers Here
Lava Blaze Pro: Key Specifications
- The Lava Blaze Pro comes with 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup with 6x zoom support, which one of the key highlights of the smartphone.
The smartphone comes with additional 3GB RAM support
- With expandable RAM storage support, the company clearly aims to offer better gaming and overall performance to customers.
- The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W wired charging. The box includes a Type C charging port.
- On the software front, the Blaze Pro runs on the Android 12 operating system.
- On the front, for selfies and video calls, the newly launched Lava phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera.
- Some of the other features include — a side fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker, and a premium frosted glass design.
- There’s also face unlock support and few other added features for enhanced security.