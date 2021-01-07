New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker Lava Mobiles on Thursday unveiled the world’s first customisable smartphone that allows customers to choose the component. The handsets, Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z6, are aimed at the budget category with prices starting at Rs 5,499. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Breaks Down Into Tears After Seeing His Brother, Says 'Mein Papa Ke Saath Rahunga'

The Lava Z1 comes in Blue and Red colours, is priced at Rs 5,499 and will be available from Amazon.in, Lavamobiles.com and offline stores starting from January 26. The Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 come in Blue and Red colours, are priced at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively and will be available from Amazon.in, Lavamobiles.com and offline stores starting from January 11. Also Read - Leopard Spotted Roaming in Odisha’s Kalahandi, Panic Grips Residents | Watch

Lava has announced a customise option for their users where one can customise their smartphones through a new programme called My Z. The My Z program will allow users to select specifications like camera, memory storage capacity and colour on their phone as per their choice on select devices only. Also Read - Sunny Leone Poses in a Bathtub Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit With a Plunging Neckline - See Viral Pics

There is Z Up programme as well which is only valid for Z2, Z4, and Z6 smartphones. This programme will allow you to upgrade your phone with more RAM and storage for an incremental price without having to replace the phone.

Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480X854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

It has a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with dual-LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition.

Lava Z2 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB.

The device features a dual-camera setup of 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8MP camera.

Lava Z4, as well as Z6 feature 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display and Both, are powered by a 2.3GHz octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Lava Z4 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Lava Z6 has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For the camera, the Lava Z4 and Z6 sport triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor.

For the front, both have 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. They run Android 10 and pack 5000mAh battery.

(Except the headline, India.Com has not edited the IANS copy)