New Delhi: The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry on Monday launched a week-long campaign to empower people through pre-litigation advice for rightfully claiming their entitlements and for timely redressal of difficulties.

The key highlight of the week-long campaign, which is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events, would be the launch of the Citizen's Tele-Law Mobile App by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel on November 13, a Department of Justice statement said.

Features of Tele-Law Mobile App

The app will connect the beneficiaries directly with panel lawyers offering legal advice and consultation.

A special “Login” week is being organised throughout the country for encouraging those in need to seek legal advice and consultation through tele conferencing and video conferencing facilities by urging them to visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) offering Tele-Law services, the statement said.

These Common Service Centres have been branded as ‘Kanooni Salah Sahahyak Kendra’ for this purpose.

What is Tele-Law on Wheels? What are its features?

A special mobile van displaying the message of the campaign was flagged off by the Secretary, Department of Justice on Monday.

Features: These “Tele-Law on Wheels” vans would travel a distance of 30-40 km daily, distribute information leaflets on Tele-Law, and broadcast films on radio jingle about the Tele-Law services.

Simultaneously, text messages in Hindi and English would be pushed sensitising villagers to register their cases or matters under Tele-Law for legal advice, consultation, and information.

The event would also witness the felicitation of 126 frontline functionaries, including paralegal volunteers, village-level entrepreneurs, and state coordinators whose relentless endeavours have successfully given last-mile connectivity to the legal aid outreach.