Huawei has been in the news for its Mate 40 series for a long time. The company is expected to announce its two flagship smartphones in October 2020. As the launch is fast approaching, we are witnessing countless rumors and leaked images on the internet. Earlier, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone renders were spotted on Slashleaks. These renders were uploaded with the patent and scheme caption of Huawei. It was visible in the renders that this phone can be given a reverse notch for selfie camera. This concept for selfie camera was revealed earlier before but no company managed to launch such a camera yet. However, images of Huawei Mate 40 series were leaked by a popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks. He has revealed new look of this upcoming flagship smartphone. He partnered with HandsetExpert and Pricebaba to reveal the new designs of Huawei Mate 40 series.

New leaked renders suggest that the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will be all about massive cameras. It’s evident with the images that Huawei is sticking with its circular camera for Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. The only difference is that its bigger than what we have seen in Mate 30 series. As seen in the images, another significant change that we can spot in Huawei Mate 40 is a 6.4-inch curved display and implementation of physical buttons including the power button and volume button. The Huawei Mate 40 will measure 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9 mm

According to Onleaks, the noticeable change in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the waterfall curve display along with the volume button which was missing from the Mate 30 Pro. The screen of Huawei Mate 40 Pro will roughly measure 6.7 inches with a dual punch-hole cutout in the top left corner of the two selfie cameras. The phone would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, we can see the launching of these two flagship smartphones with EMUI 11, Huawei’s in-house OS built on top of Android 11. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro measures 162.8 x 75.5 x 9mm.

Based on looks, both Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro feature similar back panels. The only evident change is in Mate 40 pro. It will include a periscope camera.