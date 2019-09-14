New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Saturday launched its latest smartwatch — Carme (HW25P) in India for Rs 3,499.

The device will be available for purchase from Flipkart from September 15 in two colour variants — black and Green.

It is equipped with a 1.3-inch IPS colourful display with 2.5D curved surface design. It is also IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant.

The smartwatch comes loaded with a 24 hours heart rate monitor and it can also track sleep and activity. The device can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The watch has eight sports mode, which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.

The other features of the smartwatch are weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps.

Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.