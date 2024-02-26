Home

Lenovo Introduces World’s First Transparent Laptop – ThinkBook Transparent Display; Check Details Here

While Lenovo's last release was in January 2024 with the Legion 9i, the Thinkbook Transparent laptop is a proof of concept and won’t be available for purchase anytime soon.

Lenovo unveiled its ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop in the MWC 2024.

New Delhi: Lenovo unveiled the world’s first transparent laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display, at the Mobile World Congress 2024. The laptop features a massive 17.3-inch bezel-less see-through display with 55 percent transparency. While Lenovo’s last release was in January 2024 with the Legion 9i, the Thinkbook Transparent laptop is a proof of concept and won’t be available for purchase anytime soon. Here are more details on the world’s first transparent laptop.

Here are some of the key features of Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display

The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

The laptop has a borderless screen with 1000 nits of brightness.

The display uses a micro-LED screen with 720p resolution.

The laptop includes a transparent keyboard area, featuring a floating footpad design.

Lenovo has integrated Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology, allowing users to interact with real-world objects.

It has a transparent keyboard area and uses artificial intelligence (AI) for tasks.

The laptop allows users to switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen.

The price and availability details of this laptop are not available at this moment.

Other Exciting Revelations At MWC 2024

HMD Global and Mattel Collaboration: Barbie Flip Phone

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has partnered with Mattel to introduce the Barbie Flip Phone. This collaboration aims to address the increasing desire for digital detox through the use of feature phones. The Barbie Flip Phone, launching in late 2024, combines nostalgia with a call to reduce digital overload. It’s designed for digital detox, appealing to Barbie fans and those seeking simpler tech.

Honour Magic V2: World’s Thinnest Foldable Smartphone

Honour introduced the Magic V2, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, at MWC 2024345. The Magic V2 runs on an Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: A New Wearable Device

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring, a device with a chunky, concave design. The Galaxy Ring is a wearable device that offers features like pulse monitoring, body temperature tracking, and potential blood pressure monitoring. It is expected to be launched in the second half of 2024.

Energiser Hard Case P28K: A Phone with a Massive Battery

Avenir Telecom introduced the Energiser Hard Case P28K, a rugged 4G phone with a massive 28,000mAh battery. The battery is said to last for up to a whole week of regular use with a single charge. The device features a rugged design and has an IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. The Energiser Hard Case P28K will retail for €249.99 (approximately Rs 22,450) and will be available to purchase globally starting in October this year.

