New Delhi: LG Electronics on Wednesday launched ‘LG Tone Free FP Series earbuds’ at Rs 13,990 in the Indian market. The earbuds are equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitises the earbuds, and kills 99.9 per cent bacteria.Also Read - Russia Bans Instagram, Blocks Access For 80 Million Users

“The new model of ALG Tone Free earbuds has been upgraded with innovative features with the unique UV Nano and Meridian Technology. We are confident, these earbuds will be the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for a combination of hygiene and quality and the very best that audio technology has to offer,” Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said in a statement. Also Read - Netflix Raises Subscription Prices in UK, Ireland

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered every day. The enhanced ANC blocks out the external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver can effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows one to completely immerse in whatever they are listening to, the company claims. Also Read - Instagram Shuts Down Boomerang, Hyperlapse Standalone Apps

The product also has Balanced Sound for ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users. It comes with Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gel in 3 Different sizes which provides users with a proper fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation.

Usually, consumers tend to misplace their earbuds, but, with the earbuds finder tool within the LG Tone App, they can be saved from facing this issue. To activate the feature, consumers can download and connect with the Tone Free app from Google or Apple Play Store.