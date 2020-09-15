LG has launched its first device under its Explorer Project. The LG Wing smartphone has two displays, one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise at 90 degrees. LG has also tweaked the software to support this unique form factor to improve the multitasking experience. The LG Wing comes with a pop-up selfie camera. The company unveils a smartphone that features a thermoplastic polyoxymethylene at the back which will help prevent scratches on the second screen. The LG wing has a hinge that comes with a hydraulic damper and dual spring and dual locks to enable rotation of the main screen. LG claims that the hinge mechanism has been rotated and tested 200,000 times. Also Read - LG launches dual camera smartphone in India at Rs 19,990

This year, due to the Coronavirus epidemic, all companies are organizing their launch events virtually. The price of LG Wing has not been revealed yet. However, the sale of the phone will first start in South Korea since October. It will then be made available in North America and Europe. This phone will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color options. Currently, there is no information related to the launch of the phone in India. Also Read - LG launches smartphone 'G3 Beat' for Rs 25,000 in India

LG Wing Dual Display Specifications

This LG phone has a 6.8-inch full HD + (1080×2460 pixels) p-oiled full-screen panel as the main screen and a 3.9-inch full HD + (1080×1240 pixels) G-oiled panel as the secondary screen. The aspect ratio of the main screen is 20.5: 9 and the pixel density is 395 PPI. At the same time, the aspect ratio of the second screen is 1.15: 1, and the pixel density is 419 PPI.

LG Wing Dual Display Camera Features

The LG Wing has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8 GB RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary, 13 megapixels secondary, and a 12-megapixel sensor. This LG phone has a 32-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 1.9.

The company claims that the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise at 90 degrees in Swivel Mode and the main screen remains in landscape mode. This gives a wide-screen experience and users can also use the second screen while watching the video on the main screen. LG has partnered with platforms like YouTube and Tubi for this. The secondary screen also acts as a media controller during video play on the main screen.

LG Wing Dual Display Storage and Connectivity

This LG phone comes in 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased up to 2 TB via microSD card. For connectivity, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C port have been provided. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP 54 rating, which is water and dustproof. To power the phone, there is a 4000mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25-Watt Fast Charging and 10-Watt Wireless Charging. The dimensions of the phone are 169.5×74.5×10.9 millimeters and weighing 260 grams.