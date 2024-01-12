Home

LG OLED TV, Punkt MC02 Smartphone: List of Top 5 Gadgets Revealed At Consumer Electronic Show 2024

The Consumer Electronic Show 2024 which started on January 9, has released tonnes of amazing gadgets from the world's see-through TV, a bizarre but true flying taxi and so much more. Join along as we look at a few amongst the most impressive tech reveals this CES 2024.

New Delhi: The Consumer Electronic Show 2024 which started on January 9, has released tonnes of amazing gadgets, with AI prominently stealing the show. We have the world’s see-through TV, a bizarre but true flying taxi and so much more. Join along as we look at a few amongst the most impressive tech reveals this CES 2024.

LG Signature OLED T – The Invisible TV

LG launched the world’s first wirelessly transparent OLED TV with a 77-inch 4K screen. The OLED T can switch between transparent and opaque modes, showcasing artwork, photos, or news while letting light pass through. The modular design of the Signature allows for various installation options and customisation with shelves or backlights. It also utilises wireless transmission technology for cable-free setup.

Hyundai’s Supernal S1- Luxury Flying Taxi

Hyundai unveiled its flying vehicle, the Supernal S1. This 120-mph aircraft works on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and is designed for urban passenger transport. The Supernal works on quiet operation, even comparable to a dishwasher, and this is achieved through an innovative rotor design inspired by bumblebee wings. The aircraft has a spacious cabin, which can comfortably accommodate four passengers with room for luggage. During the show, the Supernal S1 also emphasised on safety with multiple redundancies and autonomous flight capabilities, hinting at a ready to launch soon prototype in the market.

Punkt MC02 Smartphone with Apostrophe OS

Punkt partnered with Apostrophe to give users a unique experience of complete control over their personal data. This is achieved by the Apostrophe OS feature, which separates the phone into two sections: one for personal data and app integrity, and one for more open access to popular mobile apps. The data generated by Apostrophe OS apps is stored securely in Punkt’s facilities in Switzerland. Apostrophe OS also includes a built-in VPN, a laser tool for controlling app permissions, and a function called Carbon Reduction that helps users manage their energy consumption. The phone is priced at $749 and is available for preorder now. It will be shipped in late January.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV – Glare Free Experience

Samsung revealed its next-generation OLED TVs showcase unparalleled brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy.

MicroLED-inspired technology delivers self-illuminating pixels for deeper blacks and vibrant HDR performance.

Utilizes AI-powered upscaling to enhance lower-resolution content to near-native 4K or 8K quality.

Designed for discerning home theatre enthusiasts and professionals.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series

The star of the show was the unveiling of the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs, offering enhanced performance and value compared to the existing RTX 40 lineup. Three new SUPER GPUs were announced -the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 SUPER, and RTX 4060 SUPER.

NVIDIA also emphasized the growing importance of Generative AI in various fields, showcasing how the new RTX 40 SUPER GPUs will power advanced AI applications like:

RTX Remix App: An open-source platform allowing developers and creators to modify and enhance existing game assets, characters, and environments using the power of AI.

An open-source platform allowing developers and creators to modify and enhance existing game assets, characters, and environments using the power of AI. NVIDIA Omniverse: A collaborative platform for building and simulating 3D worlds, where the RTX 40 SUPER GPUs will enable real-time rendering of complex scenes and characters.

The company also announced GE Now Gaming Platform along with RTX 40 ready laptops for its launch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.