New Delhi: During 2020, people and organisations have been through many changes. The epidemiological situation and subsequent lockdown restrictions around the globe seriously affected the communication aspect of people's private and working life. According to a new study, at least 61 per cent employees do not feel isolated while working remotely, while 37 per cent of remote workers manage to communicate even better with their colleagues this way. The study included 4,303 IT workers from 31 countries.

39 Per Cent Could Not Adopt Working From Home

While most employees have successfully transitioned to the digital communications era, a substantial number of respondents could not adopt the remote way of life and still feel isolated (39 per cent) while working at home, said the study.

The new conditions created different challenges and social isolation along with a lack of communication with colleagues — these were among the most discussed concerns for remote employees.

Given the fact that loneliness contributes to employee burnout, not less than other demotivating factors like exhaustion and anxiety, this statistic should be a matter of concern for business executives.

More Risk From Unmonitored IT Resources

According to the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, the extensive use of non-corporate communication services enables better connections but increases the level of risk from unmonitored IT resources.

“Shadow IT solutions do not let security or IT specialists gain the complete picture of the company’s digital infrastructure,” Andrey Evdokimov, Head of Information Security at Kaspersky, said in a statement. “That situation results in increased risk because defenders do not consider unsanctioned tools when developing threat models, data flow diagrams, and planning,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)