From Rahul Gandhi To CM Yogi To Kohli To Amitabh Bachchan: Big Names Who Lost Twitter Blue Tick

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts.

After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday, April 20, 2023, to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system — many of them journalists, athletes and public figures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

New Delhi: Twitter has removed all legacy ‘Blue Ticks’ for individual accounts in view of Elon Musk’s ‘4/20’ deadline on Friday. The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

After this development, several B-town celebrities, politicians including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and even the country’s biggest political party, BJP, have lost their coveted Twitter blue ticks. Sports personalities Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly also have lost their verified blue ticks.

Some high profile international users who lost their blue checks included Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former President Donald Trump.

It wasn’t just celebrities, politicians or journalists who lost their blue checks. Many government agencies, nonprofits and public-service accounts around the world found themselves no longer verified, raising concerns that Twitter could lose its status as a platform for getting accurate, up-to-date information from authentic sources, including in emergencies.

Big names who lost twitter blue tick

It was earlier announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk’s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Twitter Blue is priced differently for every region and based on how you sign up. In the United States, it costs $11 a month or $114.99 a year for iOS or Android users and $8 a month or $84 a year for web users. In India, the price for Twitter Blue is Rs.900 for iOS monthly, web monthly is Rs.650 while yearly pricing for iOS is Rs.9400. For Android users, monthly pricing is Rs. 900 while yearly pricing is Rs. 9,400.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company’s takeover last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.