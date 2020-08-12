59 Chinese apps have been banned by the Government of India, and since then, native apps offering features like Chinese apps have also become popular. Apps like Chingari and Dhakkak in place of TikTok, Scan Karo app in place of CamScanner, and Sharechat instead of ShareIt are becoming increasingly viral. Users are moving fast towards Indian applications. In this regard, people are also trying to find a list of mobile phones that are Made in India. To make things easier, here is our list of smartphones that are made in India in 2020. Also Read - Fearing Anti-China Backlash, Xiaomi Covers Retail Store Branding With Made in India Logo

You must have noticed that every year India's exports are less than its imports. Just to change this trend, the government started the "Make in India" policy on 25 September 2014 to start the campaign of making goods and services in the country itself. In this scheme, the emphasis is placed on the manufacturing of goods in India by foreign companies. This scheme will create jobs in the country as well as the country will also know about new technology. Therefore, our list focuses on smartphones that are Made in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has also used a 5G modem, but since there is no 5G in India, so it is not used. The variant we have reviewed has 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 and soon Android 11 based Oxygen OS will be given in it. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD + Fluid display. Which supports HDR 10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display achieved an A + rating from DisplayMate, breaking 13 records. It has a 48-megapixel Sony sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 30X digital zoom, and a 5-megapixel color filter camera sensor. It has a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery. Through the Warp Charge 30T, the phone’s battery reaches 60 percent from zero within half an hour. This phone also supports wireless charging. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro in India starts from Rs 54,999.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple has launched iPhone SE – for the ones who think multiple times before buying. For the first time in the budget category, Apple serves iPhone SE 2020 which is an upgraded version of iPhone SE. Regarding the design of this phone, nothing has been changed compared to the old model, but there have been major changes regarding the processor, RAM, storage, and camera. The iPhone SE 2020 uses the same processor A-13 Bionic given in the iPhone 11 series. Apple has given a 4.7-inch Retina HD display in this new iPhone SE 2020 with HDR 10 playback and Dolby Vision support. Apart from this, Touch ID has been given in it.

The new iPhone has a single rear camera setup which is 12 megapixels and its aperture is F / 1.8. You can also do 4K videography with the camera. For the selfie, it has a 7-megapixel front camera. Features like HDR and portrait will be available with the camera. This phone is available in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

The company has given a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display in the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. This newly launched smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor. Apart from this, the internal storage of this smartphone can be increased to one TB with the help of an SD card. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, Motorola One Fusion has 64-megapixel primary with aperture f / 1.8, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with aperture f / 2.2, 5-megapixel macro with aperture f / 2.4- and 2-megapixel cameras with aperture f / 2.4. A 16-megapixel pop-up camera module with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie has been given.

Motorola has provided features like Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 210 grams.

IQOO3

Vivo’s sub-brand company IQOO has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. This smartphone competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of IQOO3, you will get many features like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front one will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from Rs 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

Oppo Find X2

This smartphone with dual-SIM (Nano) support runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 and has a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168 pixels) ultra-vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. There is also the support of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB RAM and Adreno 650 GPU.

There is a triple camera setup for photography in the rear of the Find X2. Its primary camera is 48MP, the secondary camera is 12MP and the tertiary camera is 13MP. For the selfie, only a 32MP camera has been given here. Its internal memory is 256GB. Its battery is 4,200mAh and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge fast charging technology is also supported here.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone.

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 27,999

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 Processor along with GPU Mali G52. It has a 4GB + 128GB variant. The company has launched this smartphone with 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen display and 1600×720 HD+ resolution. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Narzo 10 gets a massive battery of 5000mAh which can be 18W Quick Charge. On the camera front, the phone is launched with a 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens. The front camera is available in 16MP along with f/2.0 Aperture. The phone is based on Android 10. It has a 3-Card Slot of 2 SIM Slot + 1 MicroSD Slot.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD with a resolution of 1792×828 pixels. Talking about the processor, the phone has A12 Bionic Processor. The back panel of the iPhone XR has a glass that supports wireless charging, while the edge is made of aluminum. The phone has an iOS 12 operating system, although several updates of iOS 12 have also been released after launch. This phone has been given IP67 rating, i.e. this phone can remain in the water for 30 minutes. Also, tea or water splatter will not affect the phone. It is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage variants. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1792 × 828 pixels.

On the camera front, Apple iPhone XR has a single rear and single front camera setup. The phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture f / 1.8. With the rear camera, you get 5x zoom. The front camera on this phone is 7 megapixels, which has an aperture of 4 / 2.2. The 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone XR is available in Rs 46,999.

Honor 10 Lite

Chinese company Huawei recently launched Honor 10 Lite in India under sub-brand Honor, which has also started selling. Its special thing is that a 24-megapixel selfie camera has been given in its front. While a dual-camera setup has been given on its rear, whose primary sensor is 13 megapixels and the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels. It has a 6.21-inch display, which comes with DU Drop Notch. It has a feature called Smart Resolution which reduces battery consumption. The rear panel has a polycarbonate body, which comes with a slick glass finish. Dual cameras and fingerprint sensors are available on the rear.

It has a 4 GB and 6 GB RAM option with the Kirin 710 processor, while 64 GB is available for storage. It has EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 has a 6.3-inch display and is an LCD with a resolution of 2280X1080. The display is colorful, bright, and aggressive. Dark mode looks much better in apps. The viewing angle is good and even outdoor, you will be able to see its display and read the content. Nokia 7.2 is a mid-level smartphone and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. This smartphone is quite smooth and, on the performance, front this smartphone is perfect. The phone does not lag, and its performance does not disappoint even during gaming.

Talking about the software, the stock Android is available in Nokia 7.2. The triple rear camera setup has been given in Nokia 7.2. The primary camera is 48 megapixels and is the main camera. The second cell is 8 megapixels and it is ultra-wide while the third camera is of 5 megapixels which are for the depth effect. This smartphone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 6.6 inch HD + (720×1600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.5. The smartphone has a 2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 4 GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is 64 GB, which can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card. Dual SIM slots have been provided in Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The phone has a 5000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Apart from this, the Face Unlock feature is also available. For connectivity, the handset features Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, USB OTG, and micro USB port.

Talking about the camera, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the rear. The phone has 48-megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.8, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro lens and an additional low light sensor. The phone also has a quad-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with aperture F / 2.0 and LED flash. The phone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has been made thinner than its previous version Samsung Galaxy Note 9+. The reason for this is 196 grams and the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass has been given on both the front and back panels of this device. Apart from this, this new series has been introduced with new color options. This flagship device has been designed with the Aura Glow Color feature. The special feature of this color feature is that it looks different shades with lights.

The display of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is 6.8-inch AMOLED. The screen is rated HDR10 +. In real life, you will like this display a lot. Samsung’s display in premium smartphones is not the answer long ago. Bright, colorful, fluid – or talk about the viewing angle, this display effects in every way. Gaming, videos, photos, or videography, in every case, you see real colors in its display.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera, the quad rear camera has been given in its back with 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel dual aperture camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a ToF (depth vision) camera. The LED flash has also been used with this. Its front has a 10-megapixel camera. The Galaxy Note series has already been given better camera features. The camera has been further improved in the Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10+ supports night light photography, as well as being better for shooting Steady film videos.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung, like most of its phones, has given Exynos processor in the Galaxy M21 which is a 9611 chipset and is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz. Mali G-72 will be found on this phone for graphics. This phone will be available in two variants, which include 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants with 6 GB RAM. Talking about the software, Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 has been given in it. There are many pre-installed apps on the phone like Snapchat, Halo, Netflix, which are not useful for all users. You can also delete these apps according to your need.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy M21 phone has a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is f / 2.0. The second lens is 8-megapixel wide-angle with an aperture f / 2.2, the third lens is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the selfie, you will get a 20-megapixel front camera. With the camera, you will get Live Focus, Pro, Night, Food, Super Slow, and many more features. The phone’s rear camera clicks the 12-megapixel photo by default.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. This smartphone has been launched with full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. Talking about hardware, Vivo Y19 has a MediaTek Helio P65 processor with 4GB of RAM. Its internal memory is 64GB and it can also be increased with the help of the card. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.2. Vivo Y19 has been launched with the support of multi turbo and game space. This phone has 18W dual-engine fast charging support with a 5,000mAh battery. For photography, Vivo Y19 has a triple camera setup in the rear and a single camera in the front.

The rear has a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For the selfie, only a 16MP camera has been given in the front. Vivo Y19 has a fingerprint sensor in the rear and has an AI-based face unlock support system.