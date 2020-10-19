Here’s the list of Super AMOLED Display smartphones in India. Display is one of the essential feature when you buy a smartphone. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly bringing mobile phones with best display experience for users. With increasing competition, the need for Super AMOLED displays are also increasing. Also Read - Top 10 Best Phones Under 35000 in India in 2020

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The phone has a 6.43-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor and 8 GB RAM. The phone has four cameras on the backside. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel port sensor. There are two cameras in the front of the phone for selfie and video calling. These include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Realme 7i Launches With Quad Camera, Punch Hole Display Design: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

The storage of the phone is 128 GB, which can be increased to 256 GB with a micro SD card. The Oppo F17 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with a 30-watt VOOC flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in the market with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone costs Rs 22,990. It is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White color options. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro Gets Its First Software Update: Check Sale Details, Specifications

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro has four rear cameras and a single front camera, which can give users an experience of great photography. It has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera with punch hole cutouts.

Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. This smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Superdart Charge fast charging technology for power backup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The 6GB + 128GB model of Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999. While the 8GB + 128GB model has been introduced for Rs 21,999. This smartphone will be made available for sale at noon today. It can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com. It is available in mirror blue and mirror silver color variants.

IQOO3

Vivo’s sub-brand company ICU has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. iQOO 3 competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of ICU 3, you will get many modes like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from Rs 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

Vivo V19

This phone has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Vivo V19 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform. This newly launched smartphone has 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Another storage is 256GB. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

The Vivo V19 has a quad-camera setup (4 cameras), which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 32 + 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. In terms of connectivity in this phone, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB port Type-C. On the other hand, users have got a 4,500mAh battery which is equipped with a 33-watt fast charging feature. The in-display fingerprint scanning is given in the phone along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor. The price of 8GB + 128GB variant is 27,990 and the price of 8GB + 256GB variant is 31,990. It is one of the best android phones in India in 2020.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi BlackShark 2 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are the other devices to use this chipset. The design of the device was confirmed by the company even before the launch in China. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is one of the best android phones launched by Realme. The display supports the 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs29,999, 8GB + 128GB which is available in Rs31,999, and 12GB + 256GB available in Rs35,999. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

This phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. Apart from this, it has Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The phone will get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. This Samsung phone has four rear cameras, one is 64 megapixels, the other is 12 megapixels ultra wide, the third is 5 megapixel depth and the fourth is also a 5 megapixel macro. A 32-megapixel lens has been given for selfie. There will be many features such as night mode, 4K recording and single shot with the camera. The 128 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM of the phone costs Rs 19,499 and the 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 21,499.

Vivo V17 Pro

This phone will get a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, whose screen to body ratio is 91.65 percent. Also, the company has given Corning Gorilla Glass 6 in the back of this phone. Customers will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset for better performance in this phone. The V17 Pro has a quad camera setup, which will get a 48-megapixel Sony IMX sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultraviolet angle and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. Also, customers will be able to click a great picture with a 32 + 8 megapixel dual selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the company has given features like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GLONASS, GPS and USB port in this phone. Also, this phone has a 4,100 mAh battery, which is equipped with 18-Watt fast charging feature. Vio V17 Pro is priced at Rs 27,989 for 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is armed with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. One of the most important features of this smartphone is its S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. The pen lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor. For beautiful photography, the company has given three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto, and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB.