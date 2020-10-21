India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world. There are many options available for you in the Indian market, from budget phones to top and premium smartphones. At the very end of the year, if you are planning to get a new smartphone, then you have many options. We have created a list of premium segment smartphones currently available in the Indian market. In these smartphones, you will get great features and specifications along with the best camera features. Also Read - Apple Launches New iPhones For Faster 5G Network: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Have a look at the list of 9 premium segment smartphones you can buy within your budget:



Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max mainly differ in screen size and battery. The Pro model has a 6.1-inch screen. The Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. The company uses the ceramic shielded display. The panel in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is OLED but the pixel resolution is 2778 X 1284 and its pixel density is 458 PPI. The screen in the phone supports 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and 1200nits brightness. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G Specifications Leaked Online: Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865+, Price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is introduced in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,39,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,59,900 in India.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is getting a 6.7-inch screen. The company says that this time the camera of the iPhone has been much better than before. Apple’s deep fusion machine learning technology has been used in all cameras. Two wide angle sensors and a telephoto sensor have been given in the triple camera setup in the iPhone 12 Pro. The camera setup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is slightly better than the rest as it uses a 65mm focal length telephoto camera that offers 2.5x optical zoom and 5x zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro is introduced in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with fast charging of 25W. The phone has 15W fast wireless charging. In addition, this phone also supports reverse-wireless charging of 4.5W. One thing that distinguishes the Note smartphone from other flagships is the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. It has a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the smartphone offers a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Samsung has given a 10-megapixel camera at the front, which is given in the Infinity-O punch hole. It gets 8K video recording, 50x hybrid zoom, stereo-sound recording, external audio-recorder support with EIS and OIS support.

Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with Exynos 990 SoC processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone’s storage cannot be increased. The phone has features like an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced at Rs 104999 in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8

Both the smartphones of OnePlus 8 series have been launched by the company in different screen sizes. In OnePlus 8, the company has given a 6.55-inch display. The refresh rate of this display is 90Hz. The resolution of this display is 1080 × 2400 pixels and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. At the same time, in the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, the company has given a 6.78-inch display. The refresh of this display is 120Hz. Its resolution is 3168 × 1440 pixels and the aspect ratio is 19.8: 9. The display of both OnePlus 8 series smartphones is of Fluid AMOLED panel which supports sRGB and Display P3 and Indisplay fingerprint technology. This display comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.

Talking about OnePlus 8 series chipset, the company has introduced OnePlus 8 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Soc and X55 5G chipset. This phone has an Adreno 650 GPU for graphics. Along with this, the company has given LPDDR-4X RAM in this phone and has used UFS 3.0 2 Lane for storage. In the OnePlus Pro model, the company has given the latest LPDDR-5 RAM and UFS 3.0 drive for storage.

Talking about the software, both phones run on OxygenOS based on Android 10. Talking about the camera setup of OnePlus 8 series smartphone, the company has given a triple rear camera setup in OnePlus 8. The primary camera sensor of this camera setup is 48MP which is SonyIMX586 image sensor. With this, the company has given 16MP ultra wide-angle camera sensor and 2MP macro camera sensor. OnePlus 8 supports 4K video (30 Fps) recording. Talking about the selfie camera, the company OnePlus 8 has a 16MP SonyIMX471 image sensor.

In OnePlus 8 Pro, the company has given a quad-camera sensor. The primary camera of this camera setup is a 48MP SonyIMX689 image sensor. The second camera sensor is 3X zoom telephoto 8 MP. It has a 48MP ultraviolet angle lens. The fourth image sensor is the 5MP color filter camera sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the smartphone. OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone comes with 4K video (30 / 60Fps) recording. The company has given a 4300mAh battery in the OnePlus 8 smartphone. This phone comes with Warp Charge 30T. Along with this, the company has given 4510mAh battery in OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. This smartphone supports Fast Wireless Charge Warp Charge 30. In addition, it comes with Warp Charge 30T support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Quad HD dynamic display. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone has Samsung’s Inhouse Exynos 990 processor. It has two M5 clock and two Cortex-A76. Apart from this, four Cortex-A55 have been given.

This smartphone has a battery of 5,000mAh. The phone definitely has support for 45W fast charging, but with this, you get a 25W charger in the box. Talking about storage, it has 128GB internal memory with 12GB of RAM, which you can do up to 512GB via micro SD card. This smartphone has a 108-megapixel primary lens. It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Apart from this, it also has a depth vision. For the selfie, it has a 40-megapixel front camera. The price of this smartphone is Rs 97,999.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T has a full 6.55-inch HD + flat fluid display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This phone has been launched with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 with internal storage. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset has been given as a processor in OnePlus 8T. The phone already has a 285 percent larger wiper chamber for a better gaming experience. The phone has been launched in two variants – 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. The price of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 42,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 45,999 for its 12 GB RAM variant.

This phone has four rear cameras for photography. It has a 16-megapixel ultraviolet angle lens with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The special feature of this phone’s camera is that they automatically switch to nightscape mode when needed. This phone has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung has given a 6.7-inch Quad HD Plus Dynamic Amoled 2x display in this phone, which has a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels. In addition, users have got the support of 8 GB and 128 GB storage for better performance in this device. The phone costs Rs 49,999. Its internal storage can be increased to one TB. At the same time, this phone works on Android 10 operating system.

Talking about the camera, Samsung has given a quad camera setup in this device, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-12 megapixel sensor and a depth sensor. Apart from this, users have got a 10-megapixel front camera in it. At the same time, the company has given 4500 mAh battery with fast charging of 25 watts. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The smartphone has an E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 3D Curved 6.67 inch display of the phone gives users a brilliant and backless experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor in Mi 10 has been given to users, which gives a smooth performance. In addition, a dual-mode 5G processor is also given in it. The phone has UFS3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

This smartphone has a 108-megapixel primary camera setup, which comes with 8K video recording support. It has a shoot steady mood, which makes both videos and images stable with the help of both OIS and EIS. The 108-megapixel primary is 1 / 1.33-inch sensor and the setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Also, dual-LED flash is also given in this device. The camera also offers Advanced Night Mode 2.0 and AI 2.0. Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 44,999 for 8GB + 12GB and 49,999 for 8GB +256GB.

Realme X50 pro

Talking about the specifications of Realme X50 Pro 5G, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage. Its battery is given a 4200mAh battery. Also, 65W SuperDart fast charging is also supported here.

The company has given a 6.44-inch FHD + Super AMOLED 90Hz display in it. This smartphone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI. For photography, a 12MP telephoto camera, 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle / macro camera and a black and white portrait camera have been given in its rear. For selfie, it has 32MP and 8MP camera in the front. Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 42,999 for 12GB + 256GB.