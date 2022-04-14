New Delhi: Smartwatches have existed for years, but the tech segment has been gaining in popularity in recent years, especially among the youth. According to a Pew Research Report from 2020, one in five Americans uses a smartwatch or fitness tracker. However, a good smartwatch can do a lot more than just let one track their footsteps and get notified about texts and calls.Also Read - Minix Hawk Smartwatch Review: Holistic Health Features in Affordable Price Range

As per Counterpoint Research’s data, the wearable category has grown by 24% year-over-year in 2021. Amid the growing trend, many leading wearable brands like Noise, Amazefit, Redmi, Realme and Fire Boltt have come out with feature-loaded budget smartwatches in the market. Here are our top picks under Rs 4000. Also Read - England Cricket Board (ECB) Bans Players From Wearing Smartwatches in Field of Play, Tighten Anti-Corruption Regulations

Pebble Cosmos Pro and Pebble Leap

Homegrown wearable brand Pebble on Monday launched two Bluetooth-calling smartwatches in India. While Pebble Cosmos Pro comes with a 1.7-inch curved HD display, Pebble Leap is an all-terrain sturdy device. Both the smartwatches come with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2 oxygen and heart rate tracking, the company said in a statement.

Available in four colours on Flipkart, Pebble Cosmos Pro with up to 15 days of battery backup comes for an introductory price of Rs 3,499.

Pebble Leap has a water-resistant dial with a silicone strap. With a 1.3-inch HD display for outdoor usage and advanced sensors to measure health vitals, Leap is available on Amazon and the brand’s website at a limited period launch price of Rs 3,999.

Fire-Boltt Incredible

The device features 28 sports modes along with an impressive 1.3″ round AMOLED display. There are more features such as a breath analyzer, heart rate tracking and SPO2 monitor. The device’s battery is said to last for up to 7 days in normal mode and 20 days in standby mode. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 3,999.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist a 1.55” TruViewTM Display with more features such as Built-in Alexa, 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor and 14 sports modes. The watch is customizable and supports cloud-based watch faces. The watch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and is accompanied by a skin-friendly silicone strap. As per the company, the device’s 300mAh battery is said to last for up to 10 days. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 3,799.

Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch carries features like 1.28″ Always-on Display, Built-in GPS, 10 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor and Activity Tracking with Distance, Heart Rate and 5ATM Water Resistance. The company says the device’s battery has a 15-Day Battery Life on a typical usage scenario. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 3,499.

Realme Watch

The Realme Watch comes with a total of 1.4” Large colour touchscreen along with 14 sport modes, a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2, distance tracker and Sleep monitor. The watch also comes with IP68 water resistance. As per the company, the device’s 160mAh(BIS) battery is said to last for up to 9 days in normal mode and 20 days in saving mode. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 3,999.

Redmi Watch GPS

As its name suggests the Redmi Watch GPS comes with In-Build GPS along with other features like 1.4″ Color Display, 11 sports modes, sleep monitor, step count, heart rate monitor and 5ATM water resistance rating. The company claims to have 200+ watch faces. The device’s 230mAh battery is said to last for up to 10 days in typical usage mode. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 3,999.