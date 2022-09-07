Apple Launch Event LIVE: Hello readers, welcome to India.com’s coverage of Apple’s much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event, which is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM (IST), Wednesday. The tech giant is hosting this event in person after a hiatus of two years. The company had launched the last two iPhones online owing to the COVID-19 situation — that had brought the world to a standstill. In this blog, we will be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14. Besides,  new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods will also be unveiled at the ‘Far Out’ event, which will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel.Also Read - Apple Far Out Event: Apple Likely To Launch Its Cheapest Smartwatch On September 7

  • 11:48 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ Sept 7 Event LIVE: Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Brazil bans sale of iPhones
    Dismayed for not providing phone chargers, Brazil has decided to ban Apple iPhones. The Brazilian government has suspended the local sales of iPhones that don’t come packaged with chargers, The Verge reported.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event LIVE: Apple Watch Series 8 — Expected specifications, features

    – The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be powered by the S8 chip.

    – The wearable device is expected to come with an improved low-power mode. It would allow users to use more of the watch’s functions when it is set to low-power mode to conserve battery.

    – Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates to activity tracking.

    – The watch will be available in multiple colours — Midnight, Starlight, Red, and Silver.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event LIVE: How to watch the Apple event live

    You can watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple’s website and Apple TV app. You can also catch all the minute updates on India.com’s live blog

    Apple website: https://www.apple.com/

    Apple YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux6zXguiqxM

    How to watch the Apple event on a Windows PC or laptop

    Windows PC or laptop owners need Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 or later to watch the event live on Apple’s website. They can also watch on Apple’s YouTube channel.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event LIVE: How to watch the Apple event on iPad or iPhone.

    According to Apple, its keynote videos are best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or above.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event LIVE: Cheaper Apple watch expected to be launched today

    At Apple’s launch event on September 7, though it’s expected that the Apple Watch Pro will be launched, some analysts believe that there will also be a smart wearable at the other end of the pricing spectrum.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 Event LIVE: What to expect
    The tech giant will focus on the iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Pro and AirPods Pro 2. If reports are to be believed, Apple is ditching the iPhone mini in favour of a new model which might be named iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will also unveil the Watch Series 8 with a new design, large battery, larger screen and other features.