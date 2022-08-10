Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started at 6:30 PM and the company has unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4). It is an online event and the company has made arrangements to stream the programme LIVE on its official website i.e. samsung.com and YouTube channel. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are two new foldable phones that the firm is scheduled to introduce during the event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. Also, watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, which could be introduced by the company today.Also Read - Samsung Slashes Price Of Galaxy F22: Details On New Offers HERE

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live: Check Features of Galaxy Watch 5

    For the watch users, Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a new temperature sensor and the company is powering the smartwatch with an Exynos chipset. It will run on the WearOS platform as was expected.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Revealed

    Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 at the event and said Galaxy Watch 5 comes with support for many more watch faces and comes in two sizes and four colours, including a sapphire crystal variant that is super rugged.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Is Official Now
    Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that comes with improved sound, 360-degree audio support, touch controls, a new stem-less design and improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition Unveiled

    The new Bespike edition Flip 4 is a premium edition variant that comes with dual-tone colour finish and multiple frame colours. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has customised features, colour options and even the software can be tweaked to suit your taste.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Check Details of Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cameras

    Samsung now is talking about the flex-cam feature of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and said it has changed the way people use the camera. It’s like using a camera with a tripod. Samsung said it has a powerful NPU for better night photography and videos thanks to OIS support.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is unveiled. Check its design and new features.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Event Begins
    The live stream event starts. Samsung in some time from now will showcase its latest series of devices in front of the world. Excited yet?