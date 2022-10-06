Google Pixel 7 series launch Live Updates: All eyes are set in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City (NYC) as Google is set to launch a number of much-awaited products such as Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch etc. The Made by Google event will begin at 7.30 pm (IST) tonight and may go on till 8:30 pm or 9 pm. One can watch the event’s LIVE streaming on Google’s YouTube channel.Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaked Online | Details Inside

Talking about the features of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7Pro, the devices are rumoured to house 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera. One of the leaked specs showed that the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 48MP telephoto lens, the report said. As far as the price is concerned, the prices of new devices are expected to stay same as its predecessors. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Made by Google event.