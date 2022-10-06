Google Pixel 7 series launch Live Updates: All eyes are set in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City (NYC) as Google is set to launch a number of much-awaited products such as Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch etc. The Made by Google event will begin at 7.30 pm (IST) tonight and may go on till 8:30 pm or 9 pm. One can watch the event’s LIVE streaming on Google’s YouTube channel.Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaked Online | Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 Series Launch LIVE: Pixel Watch — Specifications, features

    -Google is also expected to announce the upcoming Pixel Watch in an annual developer conference.

    -The watch will feature circular dome-style watchface with a tactile crown, side button, and a proprietary band that can be swapped out for other styles.

    -The new wearable will come with an improved version of Wear OS 3 that will include Google apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and Google Home, the report said.

    -A new Fitbit integration will help to view and track health information with the watch including heart rate, sleep tracking, and Active Zone Minutes.

    -As per report, the watch may feature a set of silicone bands in black, white, dark gray, and light gray as well as colorful braided variations in red, black, and green colour.

    -There are two different leather band styles — a sleek leather option in black, orange, and silver. And the rugged version in black and dark green colour.

  • 4:39 PM IST


    Google Pixel 7 Series Launch LIVE: Pre-order phones on Flipkart

    Once launched, the phones will be up for pre-orders via Flipkart today itself at 8:15 PM IST.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 Series Launch LIVE: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Expected Price

    As far as the price is concerned, the prices of new devices are expected to stay the same as its predecessors. The handsets are expected to be in the range of Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000. However, a final confirmation is still awaited.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 Series Launch LIVE: Expected Specifications

    – The leaked renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro show that each device comes with an aluminum camera bar and the improved Tensor G2 chip.

    – The devices are likely to house a 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6.

    – Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera.

    – One of the leaked specs showed that the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 48MP telephoto lens, according to reports.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 Series Launch LIVE: Anticipating an increased demand this festive season, Google has asked suppliers to produce more than 8 million units for its new Pixel 7 series.