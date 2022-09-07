LIVE iPhone 14 Launch Event : Hello readers, welcome to India.com’s coverage of Apple’s much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event, has begun. The tech giant is hosting this event in person after a hiatus of two years. The company had launched the last two iPhones online owing to the COVID-19 situation — that had brought the world to a standstill. In this blog, we will be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14. Besides,  new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods will also be unveiled at the ‘Far Out’ event, which will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel.Also Read - Apple Far Out Event: Apple Likely To Launch Its Cheapest Smartwatch On September 7

Live Updates

  • 12:03 AM IST

    iPhone 14 Pro will cost USD 999. iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1099. Preorder Sept. 9, available Sept. 16.

  • 11:56 PM IST

    Apple Watch Ultra: India price

    Apple Watch Ultra will costs Rs 89,900 in India. It will be open for pre-orders today. Apple says watchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on Monday, September 12

  • 11:55 PM IST

    Apple also introduces a new A16 chip, which it says was built focused on power efficiency, display and camera. The chip has 16 billion transistors, Apple says, and is built on the 4nm process, which allows it to be faster while also eating less battery life.

  • 11:52 PM IST

    The iPhone 14 Pro will have a new 48MP camera, with a “quad-pixel sensor.” Apple says it’s 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro, and features 24mm focal length.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    The iPhone 14 Pro will come in 6.1 inches, and the Pro Max will be 6.7 inches. It goes up to 1,600 nits, which Apple says is the same as the Pro Display XDR. And in bright days, it can push up to 2,000 nits.

    The lock screen will also support always-on display.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro is here

    The iPhone 14 Pro launched. The phone looks stunning in a new purple colour. The deep purple colour is what Apple calls it.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    iPhone 14 Pricing

    Apple’s iPhone 14 will cost USD 799, and iPhone 14 Plus will
    be USD 899. Preorders start Sept. 9. iPhone 14 releases Sept. 16 and iPhone 14
    Plus releases Oct. 7

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Emergency SOS via Satellite

    Where cell towers don’t reach, Apple will connect with satellites by pointing directly at them in open skies. “That connection is only possible when a phone is pointing directly at a satellite,” Apple says.